Keller Williams Posts Record-Breaking Sales Increase Outside of U.S. and Canada

Keller Williams Worldwide awards new master license in Suriname, amid rapid global growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agentcount—Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, continues to expand rapidly across the globe. As of September 30, KW has more than doubled its sales volume outside of the U.S. and Canada to $8.6 billion, up 112.9% over the same time period of 2020.

“We’re excited to report more exponential growth across the globe,” said William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide, the international division of KW. “As agents across our more than 50 worldwide regions continue to expand their market share, they’re funding bigger lives for their families.”

“And we will continue to underpin their important efforts in service of their clients through our best-in-class training, coaching, services and technology,” said Soteroff.

Keller Williams Worldwide Momentum (production outside the U.S. and Canada YTD ’21)

Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) is home to more than 14,089 agents (outside of the United States and Canada), up 23.1% over the same period 2020.

Agents closed 44,702 transactions YTD in 2021, up 69.3% over the same period 2020.

Agents closed $8.6 billion in sales volume YTD in 2021, up 112.9% over the same period 2020.

The momentum continues with KW awarding a new master license in Suriname. Led by Regional Operating Principal Chantyn Raghoebarsingh-Ramdas, KW Suriname is currently initializing operations.

Since 2011, Raghoebarsingh-Ramdas has served in various executive roles as a commercial and multi-housing real estate developer. In November 2021, KW Suriname is expected to open its first market center.

“We are thrilled to announce we’re in business with Chantyn, a remarkable new leader that will build and embody our strong culture in Suriname,” said Soteroff. “Chantyn and her core leadership team fully understand the massive opportunity before them and have a bold vision.”

“What sets KW apart is the KW family. The training, tools and support for agents and how the brand takes care of agents is something we have not seen at other companies,” said Raghoebarsingh-Ramdas. “I’ve worked with many organizations over the years, and the seamlessness of working with KW tells me this is the perfect cultural match.”

KWW is currently exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

Core criteria for new licensees starts with having a qualified leadership team grounded in the Keller Williams culture; the company also strives for government, banking and judicial system stability and a higher maturity level for a real estate market.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW’s regions include: Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Belgium; Belize; Bermuda; Cambodia; Chile; Colombia; Costa Rica; Czech Republic; Cyprus; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Greater Shanghai, China; Greece; Honduras; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Morocco; Nicaragua; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; Serbia; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Thailand; Trinidad and Tobago; Turkey; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; and Vietnam.

