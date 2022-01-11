Kele, Inc. Completes Acquisition of A-tech, Inc.

Acquisition is Kele’s fifth since 2017 and strengthens industrial offering and footprint.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. & TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kele, Inc., a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC, today announced that it acquired A-tech, Inc., a distributor of industrial automation products. The acquisition expands Kele’s breadth of products and services in the industrial automation market. The new entity will become an add-on to Lesman Instrument Company, which was purchased by Kele in December 2020.

Kele President and CEO Richard Campbell said, “A-tech is a well-established, authorized distributor and manufacturers’ representative for process measurement and control instrumentation. We’re excited about adding another well-respected brand in the industrial automation space to the Kele Companies.”

“The opportunity to join forces with Kele and Lesman will greatly enhance A-tech’s offerings. Our customers and employees will benefit from enhanced support and efficiency, while also strengthening our channel partners and supplier relationships. I am excited for A-tech with this newly formed partnership,” said A-tech President Clay Hodgens.

Grant Jones, Managing Director at The Stephens Group, added, “Since partnering with Kele in 2020, we have been focused on building the leading distributor of process and automation solutions. We are thrilled to add A-tech to this platform and expand our capabilities in the industrial automation space.”

A-tech Inc. distributes products used to measure, analyze, control, and automate a wide range of factory and industrial processes. The company serves customers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, and Wyoming. This marks Kele’s fifth acquisition in the last five years.

Campbell will serve as president and CEO of the combined company. Clay Hodgens will remain president of A-tech and report to Mike DeLacluyse, president of Lesman.

About Kele, Inc.

Kele, Inc. is a leading distributor of Commercial and Industrial Automation products and controls solutions globally. Kele serves the $275+ billion Commercial and Industrial Automation markets with more than 300 brands and 1.8 million parts in stock, including sensors, transmitters, switches, gauges, valves, actuators, relays, and more. Value-added services include custom panel assembly, specialized sourcing, and technical support. Strategically headquartered in America’s logistics hub, Memphis, Tenn., and with regional locations organized under the Kele Companies umbrella in Boston, Seattle, Portland, Ore., Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Austin, Texas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Okla., Chicago and Milwaukee, Kele provides building automation and industrial customers with fast and reliable services. Kele is a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC of Little Rock, Ark. To learn more about Kele, visit kele.com.

About A-tech, Inc.

A-tech Inc., is an established, authorized distributor and manufacturers’ representative for process measurement and control instrumentation. They distribute products used to measure, analyze, control, and automate a wide range of factory and industrial processes. Since 1977, it has grown into a nation-wide distributor. A-tech prides itself on lasting customer relationships, impactful industry knowledge, and their ability to be innovative on behalf of their customers when it comes to parts. For more information, visit atech-inc.com.

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With nearly $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in 49 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, B2B food, technology infrastructure and tech-enabled services.

