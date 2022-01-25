Keith Bowen Elevated to President of Altice News & Advertising

Jon Steinberg Will Depart the Company This Spring

Kristin Malaspina Named General Manager of Cheddar News

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Keith Bowen has been named President of Altice News & Advertising, effective immediately, assuming the role from Jon Steinberg, who will depart the company in the spring. In addition, Kristin Malaspina has been named General Manager of Cheddar News & SVP, Distribution, Altice News.

Bowen, who previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for Altice News & Advertising, will now have oversight over Altice USA news brands Cheddar News, News 12 and i24NEWS as well as the a4 advanced advertising and data business. Before joining Altice USA Bowen served as Chief Revenue Officer for Spectrum Reach and earlier in his career served in similar roles for Tribune Media and Urban One (formerly Radio One). He will report to Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei.

Steinberg, who founded Cheddar in 2016 and joined Altice USA in 2019 as part of the company’s acquisition of Cheddar News, will serve as an advisor to Bowen over the next several months in advance of his departure this spring, and, after a period of transition, will return to his entrepreneurial roots.

As GM of Cheddar News & SVP, Distribution for Altice News, Kristin Malaspina will now be responsible for Cheddar News’ content, growth and operations while continuing to lead the distribution teams across all Altice News brands. She will report directly to Bowen. Malaspina previously served as SVP of Marketing & Partnerships for Altice News & Advertising, and, before that, worked for Starz and also spent many years at Time Warner Cable/Spectrum News in various executive marketing and distribution positions.

“ Since joining Altice USA in 2019, Keith has helped our news and advertising businesses experience significant growth and success, and I am confident that the division will continue to flourish under his leadership,” said Dexter Goei, CEO, Altice USA. “ Jon’s enthusiasm and keen business mind have helped our News & Advertising group achieve great success over the last three years and I offer my gratitude to him and look forward with excitement as Keith brings his invaluable expertise to our news and advertising groups.”

“ Jon has been a great mentor for me over the last several years, and I’m excited to now step into his shoes to lead the amazing teams that we have in place at Cheddar News, News 12, i24NEWS and a4,” said Keith Bowen, President, News & Advertising, Altice USA. “ I’m also thrilled to welcome Kristin to my leadership team as GM of Cheddar News and look forward to working with her closely as Cheddar News continues to provide its viewers with the best in business, tech, media, technology and innovation-driven news.”

“ I am thrilled to take on the opportunity to lead the Cheddar News team as we further establish the network as a leading source of news for the forward-looking viewer,” said Kristin Malaspina, GM, Cheddar News & SVP, Distribution, Altice News. “ Cheddar News has become an important brand among today’s most discerning news viewer, and I’m excited to help lead the incredibly talented Cheddar News team as we look to continue to deliver the exceptional news reporting that our audiences have come to know and love.”

“ In looking back on my time leading both Cheddar and the Altice News & Advertising group, I remain immensely proud of the work that our teams have done in serving our viewers with the highest quality news reporting and our clients with innovative advertising products,” said Jon Steinberg, President, News & Advertising, Altice USA. “ As I take my next entrepreneurial step, I leave the Altice News & Advertising group, including Cheddar News, in extremely capable hands in Keith and Kristin and look forward to watching what they do next.”

More about Keith Bowen



Prior to joining Altice USA in 2019 as Chief Revenue Officer for Altice News and later also for a4, Bowen served as Chief Revenue Officer for Spectrum Reach where he oversaw all aspects of revenue generation for Charter’s advertising sales and production services division. Earlier in his career, Bowen served as Chief Revenue Officer for Tribune Media, where he managed the company’s broadcast, cable and digital media portfolio, and prior to that was the Chief Revenue Officer at Urban One (formerly Radio One), where he led the company’s sales teams across their broad portfolio of subsidiaries.

More about Kristin Malaspina



Malaspina joined Altice USA in 2017 as SVP, Marketing & Partnerships, overseeing all marketing, branding, partnerships, event opportunities and distribution for the Altice News & Advertising brands. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Distribution Marketing, Strategic Partnerships for Starz as well as Vice President of Marketing for Spectrum Networks where she was responsible for the development of partnerships across Spectrum Networks’ 44 local news and sports channels and for the launch and marketing of Spectrum’s SportsNet. Earlier in her career, Malaspina served as Director, Product Marketing & Customer Communications for iNDEMAND Networks and at CBS Inc. in a variety of production roles.

About Altice USA



Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content, and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional, and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international, and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

Contacts

Erin Smyth



Altice USA



Erin.Smyth@alticeusa.com