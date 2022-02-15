KeepTruckin’s Electronic Logging Device Solution Now Certified in Canada

ELD product improves driver safety and streamlines regulatory compliance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, announced today that its Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution is now fully certified in Canada for both Android and iOS operating systems. After passing extensive road and bench testing with the accredited certification body CSA Group, KeepTruckin is officially listed on Transport Canada’s website as an approved provider.

With full enforcement of the Canadian ELD mandate set for June 12, 2022, fleets must adopt ELD technology as soon as possible to help improve driver safety and prevent both costly fines and operational disruptions. In advance of this deadline, all ELD providers must undergo rigorous testing with an accredited third-party in order to verify their technology meets Canadian-specific technical requirements. By passing this extensive vetting process, fleets operating in Canada can continue to feel confident relying on KeepTruckin to meet their ELD obligations.

“Since 2017, we have seen thousands of Canadian fleets trust us to help transform their operations,” said Abhishek Gupta, Director of Product for Safety, Compliance and Insurance at KeepTruckin. “This official certification extends our ability to serve all customers operating in Canada, and help them take advantage of the safety, productivity and profitability benefits of our technology.”

To better help Canadian fleets navigate these complex regulatory and safety requirements, KeepTruckin offers Canadian-specific functionality such as deferral of hours, yard move and personal conveyance limits, automatic cycle switch, and Alberta cycle rules, in addition to French and English support available in the product. This functionality deepens KeepTruckin’s automated compliance management suite, which can help fleets proactively reduce Hours of Service (HOS) violations and time spent on compliance tasks by up to 50%.

More than 115,000 customers and 1 million drivers trust KeepTruckin’s industry-leading technology to not only make compliance easy, but to proactively help them get ahead of violations, avoid downtime, and prevent accidents in one fully integrated platform. KeepTruckin is dedicated to providing the best quality technology and service to customers during the Canadian ELD transition with best-in-class, 24/7 support to help businesses run safer and more efficiently.

To learn more, visit KeepTruckin.com.

Recent Company Highlights

New KeepTruckin Automated Compliance Management Suite Proactively Prevents Violations, Lowers Costs

KeepTruckin Launches New AI Dashcam Featuring Industry-Leading Accuracy to Proactively Prevent Accidents, Increase Safety and Efficiency

Fleet Management Technology Leader KeepTruckin Partners With Ambarella on Next-Generation AI Device for Front ADAS, Driver Monitoring and Telematics

KeepTruckin Raises $190 Million in New Funding

KeepTruckin Launches New AI-Powered Fuel Hub to Help Fleets Save Up to 10% on Fuel Costs

About KeepTruckin:

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s cutting-edge hardware and cloud-based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform spanning video-based driver safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, GPS tracking, dispatch, and fuel and maintenance, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of over one million drivers and 115,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Founded in 2013, KeepTruckin has over 2,400 employees and has raised $450 million from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, Greenoaks, G2 Venture Partners, and other leading investors. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit: KeepTruckin.com.

Contacts

Irene Serrano



keeptruckin@highwirepr.com