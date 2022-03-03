KeepTruckin Strengthens Board of Directors as Growth Accelerates

The leading fleet management company has added Icon Ventures partner Dana Evan and Lime president Joe Kraus to its Board, enhancing its operational, technical and financial depth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KeepTruckin, a leader in fleet management technology, further strengthens its leadership bench with the addition of Silicon Valley veterans Dana Evan and Joe Kraus to its Board of Directors. Evan and Kraus bring significant experience guiding companies through rapid growth and helping them implement the processes necessary to scale even faster and drive operational excellence.

“Our mission is to unlock the potential of the physical economy,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO and co-founder at KeepTruckin. “Dana and Joe are strategic additions to the board, with experience that we believe will help us scale our business and the value we deliver to our customers.”

Dana Evan’s career spans 25 years as an operating executive in finance and general management, and over 15 years as an independent board director. She currently serves as Venture Partner at Icon Ventures. She was recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as the 2019 Director of the Year and by Business Insider as #6 on their list of “Top 20 Women in Finance you should add to your company’s Board.” In her current board portfolio, Evan is an independent director of Box, Inc. (BOX), Domo (DOMO), Farfetch (FTCH), and Momentive (MNTV), where she chairs Audit, Compensation, and Nomination and Governance Committees. She also served on the board of Proofpoint (PFPT) for 13 years before it was acquired by Thoma Bravo, chairing multiple committees in addition to serving as Lead Independent Director.

“As a software executive and independent board member, I was privileged to contribute to the success of companies across the tech sector,” said Evan. “I’m thrilled to join this board and look forward to offering my experience in finance and operations scaling to KeepTruckin’s high-growth strategy as we continue to execute in capturing our sizable market opportunity.”

Joe Kraus brings to KeepTruckin over 30 years of experience in technology and venture capital. He currently serves as the president of Lime and is responsible for product functions including Hardware Engineering, Production, Supply Chain, Logistics, Product Management and Software management. Prior to Lime, Kraus was a General Partner at GV, the venture capital arm of Alphabet, where his investments included KeepTruckin and other transportation-focused companies. Kraus also was the CEO of JotSpot from 2003-2006 and before that he co-founded Excite, an early internet search engine.

“Pandemic disruptions have put a strain on the physical operations that are so critical to today’s economy,” said Kraus. “KeepTruckin and its software and hardware platform are designed to solve many of the challenges these companies face, which is why I’m excited to work alongside Shoaib and the team as the company enters this next phase of growth.”

Dana Evan and Joe Kraus join existing board members Mark Goldberg, Alex Niehenke, Sandford J. Miller, Aaron Schildkrout and Shoaib Makani. KeepTruckin’s board members oversee the company’s strategic plans and organizational governance while also supporting its mission and values.

About KeepTruckin

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s IoT platform and AI-powered applications improve the safety, productivity and profitability of the businesses that power the physical economy. With one platform spanning video-based driver safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, GPS tracking, dispatch, and fuel and maintenance, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of over one million drivers and 120,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Founded in 2013, KeepTruckin has over 2,700 employees and has raised $450 million from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Index Ventures, IVP, Greenoaks, and other leading investors. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit: keeptruckin.com.

