Keepit Vice President Chris Braden to Present at Channel Company’s Xchange Conference

Veteran Cybersecurity Executive to Address Key Considerations for Cloud Data Backup and Recovery

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—Keepit, the market leader in cloud backup and recovery, and the world’s only independent, vendor-neutral cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection, with a blockchain-verified solution, today announced that Chris Braden, Vice President of Sales and Channels for the Americas, will be presenting a series of roundtable discussions at The Channel Company’s Xchange March 2022 Conference in Dallas, Texas. The conference, titled “Delivering a Digital World with XaaS,” will take place from February 27th through March 1st at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center. In addition to presenting, Keepit is also an event sponsor.

During the roundtables, Braden will speak to five key considerations for cloud data backup and recovery. The discussions will address opportunities and challenges all businesses face, such as security concerns, scalability issues, storage and compliance needs, and software cost control. In addition to discussing the Keepit solution itself, Braden’s session will highlight Keepit’s main differentiators and the benefits it provides to its partners, including substantial margins; a quick sales cycle; a straightforward, one-price-per-seat cost structure that includes unlimited storage and archiving; and the simplicity of its user interface, which allows customers to have the solution up and running within minutes.

“I am looking forward to this incredible opportunity to engage with partners and customers in person at the Xchange 2022 conference,” said Braden. “Keepit’s data protection service offers customers tremendous advantages as they seek to maximize XaaS (Anything-as-a-Service) revenue streams and navigate complications such as supply chain constrictions, an increasingly remote workforce, and tough labor markets. Although Keepit is a relative newcomer to the United States, the company already has hundreds of direct customers and 75 partners here, along with thousands in Europe and across the globe. We are excited to work more closely with our U.S. customers and expand our presence in the U.S. market.”

About Keepit



Keepit is a Software-as-a-Service company that provides dedicated data protection for companies with data stored in the cloud. Keepit is the world’s only vendor neutral and independent cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection based on a blockchain-verified solution. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers globally, Keepit is trusted by thousands of companies worldwide to protect and manage their cloud data. For more information, visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit | LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact

RedIron PR for Keepit



Kari Ritacco Walker



kari@redironpr.com