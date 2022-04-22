KE Holdings Inc. Updates the Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today updates its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”).

The Company is aware of the fact that it was identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the HFCAA on April 21, 2022. The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC determines the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the “PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, the SEC shall prohibit a company’s shares or American depositary shares from being traded on a U.S. stock exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States if the company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to the PCAOB’s inability to inspect the registered public accounting firm’s working paper related to such company.

The Company has been actively exploring possible solutions to protect the interest of its stakeholders. The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the U.S., and strive to maintain its listing status on the New York Stock Exchange.

About KE Holdings Inc.

KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 20 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

