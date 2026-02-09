KDC Expands Data Center Development Platform, Welcomes Industry Veteran Robert Child as Executive Vice President

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KDC, one of the nation’s leading real estate development and investment firms, today announced the expansion of its national data center development platform with the addition of Robert Child as Executive Vice President of Data Center Development.

Child’s role at KDC is to lead and scale the firm’s data center platform nationwide, overseeing strategy, site development, capital alignment, and delivery of complex, mission-critical facilities.

“KDC already has a strong foundation in build-to-suit data center development, and Rob’s experience positions us to meaningfully expand the platform,” said Eric Hage, President of KDC. “Demand driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing continues to accelerate. Rob brings deep industry knowledge and strategic relationships that align with KDC’s long-term growth objectives.”

Child has over 15 years of experience with delivering build-to-suit projects and data center solutions to enterprise and hyperscale clients worldwide. Prior to joining KDC, he held leadership roles at CyrusOne, where he led several global enterprise accounts through capacity planning and digital transformation programs. Earlier in his career, Child managed business development for Structure Tone’s Mission Critical group in New York. In that role, he helped deliver ground-up data center and technology facilities for hyperscale and enterprise clients globally.

Child earned a Master of Science in Construction Administration from Columbia University.

Since 1990, KDC has delivered complex build-to-suit facilities for major corporate and institutional clients, including JPMorgan Chase, Toyota, and Wells Fargo. The firm has also partnered with Digital Realty Trust, State Farm, and others throughout the United States on developing multiple data center projects. KDC’s data center pipeline extends coast to coast, and the firm is actively involved with projects in Texas, Georgia and North Carolina.

“Our vision is to add to KDC’s best-in-class data center development platform by leveraging existing strengths, capital, flexibility, development expertise, and certainty of execution,” Child said. “We look forward to meeting the needs of enterprise users and operators nationwide.”

About KDC

Founded in 1990, KDC is a leading national real estate development and investment firm. Since its launch, KDC has developed more than 150 corporate build-to-suit office, data center and industrial projects totaling approximately 40 million square feet. KDC's portfolio includes projects for Digital Realty Trust, FedEx, JPMorgan Chase, Liberty Mutual, Raytheon, State Farm (Dallas and Atlanta campuses), Toyota North America and Volkswagen. KDC is committed to supporting the nonprofit community through the KDC Cares Program, which includes development services for new facilities and financial support. KDC is headquartered in Dallas and is supported by a national team with offices in Dunwoody, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

