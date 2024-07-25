KBRA Releases Research – Riding the Light: U.S. ABS Fiber Optic Securitizations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creditratingagency–The adoption of fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) has accelerated amid increasing demand for high-quality internet services, with over 30.9 million U.S. homes connected to fiber broadband as of Q3 2023, according to the Fiber Broadband Association. Commercial and residential end users have come to expect and depend on reliable and fast connection speeds for work, entertainment, shopping, and social interactions. As fiber operators expand to cover larger geographic footprints and deepen their connection offerings with higher speeds, they have sought multiple avenues for financing, including securitization. This publication sheds light on ABS fiber optic securitizations, as well as industry trends.





Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

