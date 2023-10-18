KAYTUS G7 Series Servers Obtains the Cryptographic Module Security Certification Against ISO/IEC 19790:2012

KAYTUS G7 Series Servers are the first server globally to receive this certification, featuring security and reliability in the underlying architecture.

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KAYTUS, a leading IT infrastructure provider, received the cryptographic module security certification against ISO/IEC 19790:2012 International Standard, becoming the first to be certified in the server industry. The cryptographic module in BMC of the G7 series servers provides high security and reliability in the underlying architecture through upgrades in design and lifecycle assurance, enabling customers to deal with challenges for data security more easily.





The servers, as the infrastructure in the IT industry, have been utilized in industries including banking, telecommunication, and hyperscale data centers with the rise of emerging technologies such as cloud computing and big data. Thus, server security is receiving great attention. The BMC is key to server management, ensuring secure and reliable operation as it provides operation and maintenance functions, including remote control, fault diagnosis, configuration deployment, and update. The cryptographic module provides the guarantee in underlying architecture for various security technology applications of BMC, so its importance is self-evident.

The cryptographic module security certification against ISO/IEC 19790:2012 is given by the British Standards Institution (BSI). BSI, founded in 1901, is a founding member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and participated in the establishment of the globally recognized ISO management system standards. ISO/IEC 19790:2012 specifies security requirements for encryption modules utilized in security systems to protect sensitive information in computer and telecommunication.

During Singapore cybersecurity week activity on ISO19790, the KAYTUS G7 series servers received the certification, indicating the advanced and high reliability of the BMC cryptographic module in G7 series servers, which ensures the security of services operated in BMC including web, SSH, VNC, KVM, and virtual media.

The cryptographic module utilized in the BMC out-of-band management module of the G7 series servers comprehensively meets the high standards of ISO/IEC 19790:2012 in terms of roles, service & authentication, software/firmware security, operating environment security, lifecycle assurance, self-testing, and sensitive security parameter management.

Improved security in key application scenarios through cryptographic module design; KAYTUS strengthens the confidentiality of sensitive parameters utilized in cryptographic module integrity, cryptographic algorithm correctness, and cryptographic operation process to provide a solid security foundation in key application scenarios such as finance, government, and cloud;

Systematic assurance in the lifecycle of the cryptographic module; KAYTUS has established and implemented an end-to-end product security assurance system covering development security, third-party component security, independent security assessment, supply chain security, delivery security, security event response, and organizational security capabilities to deliver secure and reliable products to customers.

Michael Lam, Managing Director, BSI APAC stated, “BSI is delighted that KAYTUS has become the first corporation in the server industry that has been certified by BSI against ISO/IEC 19790:2012 standard, leading the way in upgrading digital security standards for server systems. This signifies that the relevant KAYTUS services meet requirements set forth by the international standard.”

KAYTUS G7 series servers support 3 mainstream general processors and diverse mainstream acceleration chips and provide more than 40 products designed for business scenarios. The G7 series servers feature the ultimate design for security and reliability. From start-up and operation to upgrade, the KAYTUS G7 series server adopts a variety of exclusive technologies such as dual Flash and dual U-boot redundancy backup, Watchdog mechanism, BMC self-recovery mechanism, and PFR technology to monitor malicious operations, ensuring the reliable operation of the server. Meanwhile, the G7 series servers ensure high access security throughout the system through technologies including comprehensive access control and multiple authentications.

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider of IT infrastructure products and solutions, offering a range of cutting-edge, open, and environmentally-friendly infrastructure products for cloud, edge, and other emerging scenarios. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS flexibly responds to user needs through its agile business model. Learn more at KAYTUS.com.

About BSI

Since 1901, BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, ‘inspiring trust for a more resilient world’. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 86,000 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient.

To learn more, please visit: www.bsigroup.com

