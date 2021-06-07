Kavaliro – A Leader in IT & Workforce Solutions Pivots During Pandemic

Company Retools with Launch of New Website Showcasing Expanded Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgileCompany–The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way companies are doing business. For Kavaliro, an award-winning professional services firm with offices across the United States, one of its takeaways of making it through these challenging times was learning how agile the company is ranging from its relationships with clients, ability to offer new services, and even how quickly internal employees were able to shift to remote work because Kavaliro’s technology suites were already set up to be virtual; it all pointed to a truly agile team and product.





Kavaliro’s evolution results from the fact that no one client is the same and the company can custom tailor service offerings to help clients solve problems. Sales teams started working closer than ever to ensure services were exactly what clients needed, from workforce augmentation to software implementations to government warfighter support. This more unified workforce quadrupled Kavaliro’s reach and facilitated impactful changes, such as a new, robust website, new office spaces, a growing remote workforce and investments in staff and technologies that support this proliferation.

Buckling down with a priority on supporting current customers during the pandemic, this created unity within internal teams as much as the ongoing assurance with clients that has placed Kavaliro on track for all-time highs in revenue.

“We could not be more excited about the launch of our new website. It accurately reflects the evolution of our brand over the last few years with a true sense of our updated capabilities. Throughout all this growth, our focus remains on creating exceptional client relationships through our delivery teams and employees. Working with Big Vision was a fantastic experience as we feel they perfectly captured the positive momentum and the additional service offerings Kavaliro now provides. We always keep our eyes towards the future and feel like our true growth and progression as an organization is still in front of us,” says Bill Peppler, Kavaliro’s Chief Operating Officer.

As Kavaliro has diversified service offerings to truly support the needs of its clients, the company has built several new divisions within our organization, which include:

Project Services Division – handles short to long term projects from start to finish for commercial partners; if it’s a “move,” “add,” or “change,” Kavaliro has the project managers and technicians to cover it. The company proudly supported healthcare organizations with Covid testing and vaccination site set ups through this division.

– handles short to long term projects from start to finish for commercial partners; if it’s a “move,” “add,” or “change,” Kavaliro has the project managers and technicians to cover it. The company proudly supported healthcare organizations with Covid testing and vaccination site set ups through this division. Managed Services Division – manages ongoing care for outside clients, specifically with their standard technical support and office systems/networks.

– manages ongoing care for outside clients, specifically with their standard technical support and office systems/networks. Salesforce – offering best-in-class culture and client relationship building into the Salesforce ecosystem with a practice focused on CPQ and billing implementations, as well as managed service offerings within Salesforce tools.

– offering best-in-class culture and client relationship building into the Salesforce ecosystem with a practice focused on CPQ and billing implementations, as well as managed service offerings within Salesforce tools. Government Services Division – specializes in federal customers within IT and Intelligence contract vehicles, working to place cleared professionals in secure facilities to support the United States Department of Defense. This division fueled the establishment of Kavaliro’s newest office in Hawaii.

The core of Kavaliro’s business is putting the right people in the right jobs, and that includes internally within the organization. The company is always seeking recruiting and sales talent to continue to represent the organization in its workforce solutions division. In addition, Kavaliro is recruiting top tier IT talent with systems administration, federally regulated cybersecurity compliance testing and preparation, Salesforce CPQ & Billing, and Salesforce Service Cloud.

“The ongoing success of our client facing teams does not happen without our back-office support staff in payroll, accounting, finance, HR and compliance as well,” says Peppler.

In January 2020, Kavaliro moved into its new office space, located in the Central Florida Research Park, adjacent to the University of Central Florida, the nation’s largest public university. The custom build-out features executive offices, corporate operations team, back-office support personnel, and its largest workforce solutions team. In addition, the Managed Services Division, Salesforce Practice and Government Services Division use it as a home base for in-person meetings and events.

“We wanted to create a space that would provide a positive and productive environment for a diverse group of workers. We focused on as much natural light as possible with sprawling floor to ceiling windows in the main shared spaces and office windows in all perimeter offices. We installed moveable standing desks in our center “pit” area and “drift” desks that stay unassigned for when people need to change their perspective, literally or figuratively. The space reflects Kavaliro’s cutting-edge brand with open work areas, standing desks, and multiple employee wellness activities. It’s a truly beautiful space that we are proud to provide our team and share with our clients,” says Peppler.

For more information, visit www.Kavaliro.com.

About Kavaliro: Kavaliro is an award-winning professional services firm with offerings across the United States. Founded in Orlando in 2010, they deliver professional, technical and workforce solutions with agility, assurance and authenticity within the government and commercial sectors. People are at the heart of their business, whether clients, consultants or internal employees. Kavaliro excels at providing clients with integrated tailormade solutions, identifying and connecting only the most qualified professionals to create solutions for companies critical projects. To ensure the ongoing success of all types of businesses Kavaliro expanded their service offerings over the years to include Managed IT Services, Project Solutions and Delivery, and Salesforce CPQ & Billing Implementations. For more information visit www.kavaliro.com

