Kasten by Veeam Announces NEW Kasten K10 V5.0 with Enhanced Kubernetes Security, Streamlined CI/CD Pipelines and Ecosystem Advancements

New features and capabilities bolster Kubernetes security across the board, help apply shift-left security to data protection and assists with continued ecosystem expansion

VALENCIA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Backup—KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 — Kasten by Veeam®, the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, today announced the new Kasten by Veeam K10 V5.0 Kubernetes data management platform. Purpose-built for Kubernetes, this latest release is focused on delivering a comprehensive risk management strategy, streamlined CI/CD pipelines and new ecosystem advancement details that optimize and de-risk Kubernetes investments. These advancements all aim to help the expanding Kubernetes community work more efficiently and securely in cloud native applications.

“As ransomware attacks continue to remain the highest concern for organizations, a comprehensive risk management strategy to help continuously identify risk, protect data, detect attacks and deliver disaster recovery for cloud native applications is crucial,” said Gaurav Rishi, Vice President of Products and Partnerships at Kasten by Veeam. “Our latest release remains focused on helping enterprises minimize the financial impact caused by attacks on data and cloud applications. At the same time, we’re also supporting developer needs for backup solutions that not only integrate with the CI/CD tools they use but pave the way for automation to detect and protect applications as they get deployed.”

Backing up Kubernetes applications while accommodating agile, shift-left development and distributed deployment environments remains a challenge for many organizations. Appliance-based approaches do not properly account for the unique characteristics of Kubernetes and replication doesn’t protect against infrastructure failures, data corruption, data loss or ransomware. Having a cloud native solution in place ensures secure and reliable backup without disrupting workflows or adding complexity that could inhibit innovation.

New key features of Kasten K10 V5.0 include:

Security everywhere: Enhanced platform hardening, including KMS integration with AWS KMS and HashiCorp Vault, coupled with the ease of use of Kubernetes-native RBAC objects exposed in UI dashboards, ransomware attack detection with AWS S3 or S3-compatible storage supporting S3 Object Lock, data protection policy guardrails and support for Veeam-hardened Linux repositories with immutability that offers comprehensive ransomware protection.

Enhanced platform hardening, including KMS integration with AWS KMS and HashiCorp Vault, coupled with the ease of use of Kubernetes-native RBAC objects exposed in UI dashboards, ransomware attack detection with AWS S3 or S3-compatible storage supporting S3 Object Lock, data protection policy guardrails and support for Veeam-hardened Linux repositories with immutability that offers comprehensive ransomware protection. Shift-left applied to data protection: Fully integrated add-ons for newly launched Amazon EKS Blueprints, Level III certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator with full lifecycle capabilities, new built-in Kanister blueprints for MS SQL and PostgreSQL Operator and simplified UX for Operations with new Blueprint Editor for a more intuitive and streamlined workflow , and new Reports Generator for critical metrics.

Fully integrated add-ons for newly launched Amazon EKS Blueprints, Level III certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator with full lifecycle capabilities, new built-in Kanister blueprints for MS SQL and PostgreSQL Operator and simplified UX for Operations with new Editor for a more intuitive and streamlined , and new Reports Generator for critical metrics. Expanded ecosystem: Enabling integrations with industry-leading technologies and platforms ensures that customers can have freedom of choice in an expanding array of solutions across the ecosystem, including support for Red Hat Marketplace , SUSE Rancher Marketplace, VMWare vSphere with Tanzu and Falco.

“Cloud native applications are being developed at a pace never seen before, and with DevOps and shift-left principles, application deployment in Kubernetes is proving faster and far more scalable. Yet, at the same time, backing up Kubernetes applications remains a constant challenge,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “This latest release provides secure backup and recovery for Kubernetes data and applications while eliminating the complexity in deployment and operations for Kubernetes in the enterprise. As more Veeam customers look to leverage Kubernetes, Kasten K10 V5.0’s ease-of-use will be critical to support data protection and backup in their new environments.”

“The alarming rate of ransomware attacks and the increased use of cloud-native application development means it’s only a matter of time before cloud-native applications become more heavily targeted,” said Johnny Yu, Research Manager, Storage and Computing at IDC. “Now more than ever, enterprises need a backup solution that is flexible across multiple clouds and can proactively offer visibility into a potential attack before it happens. With its new K10 V5.0 release, Kasten by Veeam has positioned itself as a solid choice for companies that are looking for comprehensive, end-to-end ransomware protection for Kubernetes environments.”

The capabilities introduced in NEW Kasten K10 V5.0 underscores Kasten’s dedication to Kubernetes users by integrating DevOps and shift-left principles and hardened security. General availability of the new Kasten K10 V5.0 is expected in June. To learn more about Kasten and see Kasten K10 V5.0 in action, visit Kasten by Veeam at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022, as well as at VeeamON 2022.

For more information, please visit www.kasten.io or try K10 for FREE.

About Kasten by Veeam

Kasten by Veeam® is the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. Its solution helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, its data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Kasten is an independent Kubernetes Business Unit within Veeam. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

Contacts

Veeam Software



Director, Global Public Relations



Heidi Monroe Kroft, 614-339-8200 x8309