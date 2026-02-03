Kasada Secures US$20 Million to Accelerate Global Expansion and Broaden Platform Offerings

New Funding Will Strengthen Kasada’s Growth Momentum as Enterprises Prioritize Resilient Bot and Agentic Defense to Safeguard Digital Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#agentic--Kasada today announced that it has secured a US$20 million funding round led by EQT and existing investors, including Ten Eleven Ventures, Main Sequence Ventures, Reinventure (Westpac’s venture capital arm), Our Innovation Fund, the StepStone Group, and Turnbull & Partners. The investment marks a significant milestone in Kasada’s next phase of growth, enabling the company to continue its expansion into new markets and accelerate new product capabilities across fraud prevention and agentic defense.

Founded in 2015, Kasada is committed to restoring digital trust for enterprises facing rising online fraud, abuse, and AI-driven threats. The company is the frontline defense safeguarding over US$150 billion in eCommerce revenue and shields many of the world’s most targeted enterprises from malicious automation, including account takeover, data scraping, and AI-powered fraud and API exploitation.

Kasada has recently earned market recognition for its product efficacy. Kasada was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024; recognized as a Finalist on the AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies List; and honored with Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards and the 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award for eCommerce Security Solution of the Year.

Building on its leadership in bot detection and mitigation, Kasada is advancing a long-term vision of unified digital trust, customer intelligence, and agentic defense to meet evolving customer needs. As AI co-pilots and agentic tools increasingly shift online behaviors, Kasada is delivering a new layer of customer intelligence that empowers enterprises to make confident decisions on trust and brand safety.

“Enterprises are demanding a new way to defend themselves from automated abuse, and they’re demanding it urgently,” said Sam Crowther, Founder & CEO of Kasada. “By detecting attacks at the earliest point, where automation begins, we protect our customers long before fraud can take root, spread through systems, or degrade user experience. This approach reduces operational cost while dramatically improving security outcomes – to date, our average return on investment is over 250% driven largely by cost savings. This new investment enables us to expand globally and deliver a broader, end-to-end trust platform that secures every digital experience across login, signup, payments, APIs, and AI applications, without introducing friction to legitimate users.”

Frank Heckes, Co-Head of EQT Private Capital Australia and New Zealand at EQT, said: “This investment marks EQT’s second venture growth partnership with an Australia-headquartered company and reflects EQT’s commitment to backing ambitious companies at every stage of their journey. Kasada is redefining how enterprises protect themselves in an AI-enabled world, moving beyond bot mitigation to help shape the future of digital trust. We’re excited to bring EQT’s global network and resources to help accelerate this vision as Kasada evolves into a true system of intelligence.”

About Kasada

Kasada helps the world’s most targeted enterprises defend against malicious automation and AI-driven abuse. Its platform enables businesses to decide and enforce how users, AI agents, and automated traffic interact across websites, applications, and APIs. By distinguishing legitimate activity from fraud and abuse, Kasada protects revenue-critical digital experiences – without CAPTCHAs or friction for customers. For more information, please visit https://www.kasada.io and follow on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 270 billion in total assets under management (EUR 141 billion in fee-generating assets under management) as of 31 December 2025, within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

