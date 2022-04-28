KartRider Rush+ Joins Forces With SEGA’s Sonic The Hedgehog!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KRRushPlus–Leading game developer and publisher, Nexon, announces a global collaboration between two beloved franchises: free-to-play mobile kart racing sensation KartRider Rush+, and Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA’s most iconic character, meeting for the first time in a team-up of epic proportions!





KartRider’s very own Dao and Bazzi are pairing up with the fastest hedgehog in the universe, Sonic, in a race to collect all the shards! Once collected, shards can then be exchanged for exclusive in-game items. By completing daily quests in brand new Sonic-themed events, racers can also earn a temporary Sonic character kart or a permanent Sonic character kart that will remain as a selectable racer indefinitely!

The KartRider Rush+ X Sonic the Hedgehog limited time event is running now through to June 30th. Don’t get left in the dust!

To learn more about the KartRider Rush+ X Sonic collaboration, visit kartrush.nexon.com and follow @KRRushPlus on Twitter for more information.

Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / YouTube / Discord

Press Asset: HERE

About SEGA CORPORATION https://www.sega.co.jp/en/index.html

SEGA CORPORATION is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company offers a variety of game contents for console, PC, wireless devices including planning, development, sales and operation, and amusement machines including planning, development and sales. Moreover, it provides game content developed by studios in countries around the world through global publishing bases.

About KartRider Rush+ https://kartrush.nexon.com

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart, accommodating every level – from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

Contacts

Brian Klotz



Nexon America



pr@nexon.com