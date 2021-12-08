KartRider: Drift Closed Beta Starts Today

Closed Beta for Online Cross-Platform, Free-to-Play Party Racing Game Kicks Off At 4pm Pacific Time Today, Register Now To Secure Your Place

The next entry in Nexon's phenomenally successful KartRider racing franchise is here! Cross-platform sensation, the free-to-play KartRider: Drift, will launch its Closed Beta at 4pm Pacific today, ending on December 15th at 5am Pacific. Access to the KartRider: Drift Closed Beta is available for PC on Nexon's launcher and Steam, in addition to being available to console players on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.





Gearing up to deliver new thrills in the beloved Nexon racing franchise, KartRider: Drift offers unparalleled character and kart customization. Karts can be tailored as never before, allowing players to transform their rides to reflect their inner racing persona. To help make sure your ride represents who you are on the track, customizable options in the game range from player-created kart skins to unique character costumes. Players can fine-tune these elements, tinkering to create the ultimate kart straight away.

KartRider: Drift offers players the fastest drift-fueled racing experience with stunning graphics delivered via Unreal® Engine 4, created from the ground up for dynamic, online gameplay. Challenge your friends regardless of what platform they play on and enjoy no barriers with no pay walls or pay-to-win racing elements.

There’s still time to get in on the racing fun! To register for closed beta access, visit the official KartRider: Drift site.

KartRider: Drift is published by Nexon.

About KartRider: Drift http://kartriderdrift.com

Originally launched in 2004, KartRider was the first title in Nexon’s kart racing series, and subsequently gained huge popularity in Asia and beyond, amassing more than 380 million players during the seventeen years since release. As a franchise, KartRider has established a strong brand across Asian markets and a huge eSports presence in Korea with the official league starting in 2005. It continues to be the longest-running eSports league to date.

KartRider: Drift is a new multiplayer kart racing party game, taking inspiration from earlier titles in the franchise, delivering drift-fueled racing action and featuring multiple game modes and deep player-created kart and character customization. Available on Steam, the Nexon Launcher, PlayStation and Xbox, KartRider: Drift offers free-to-play online cross-platform play and progression to challenge friends regardless of the platform they choose.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

