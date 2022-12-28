<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Karate Combat Sets New League Record With More Than 8.4 Million ‘KARATE COMBAT 37: Aghayev vs. Daniels’ Event Livestreams To End A Successful 2022

Adding Estimated 2 Million Global Linear TV Viewers, League Broke 10 Million Views.

Karate Combat Heads Into January 2023 DAO and ‘Up Only Gaming’ App Launch After Completing Most Successful Year of Events Ever.

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Karate Combat, the world’s premier full-contact striking league, set a new league livestream record of more than 8.4 million streams for ‘Karate Combat 37: Aghayev vs Daniels’, which took place at The Backlot at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, December 17th. In the main event, Rafael Aghayev. defeated Raymond Daniels in a ‘GOAT vs. GOAT’ battle to become the Karate Combat interim welterweight champion and will meet Josh Quayhagen to unify the titles in 2023.

The livestream total – measured using the industry-standard C3 rating system (‘Live + 3-Day VOD’) – when added to an estimated 2 million linear television viewers who watched via a global distribution network which includes major networks such as EuroSport and Globo, again totaled over 10 million in worldwide viewership, a significant milestone.

In January, Karate Combat will become the first professional sports league to launch a DAO and transition governance rights to its fans and athletes. Half of the $KARATE governance tokens will be distributed for free over time to the Karate Combat community for participation in the DAO and use of the League’s soon to be released ‘Up Only Gaming’ application, on iOS.

$KARATE token holders will also be rewarded for their knowledge of the sport by earning additional tokens for successfully predicting Karate Combat bout winners. No tokens will be lost for unsuccessful predictions, but successful predictions will be rewarded with extra $KARATE tokens.

To claim launch tokens, register for the airdrop waiting list now at www.karate.com/airdrop. No purchase will be necessary to download the Karate Combat application or claim $KARATE tokens.

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is the world’s premier full contact striking league, blending the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. The league is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide. Karate Combat is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company, and a subsidiary of Sensei Foundation BVI, a trust established in the British Virgin Islands. For more information, please visit www.Karate.com

Contacts

John O’Regan
jj@karate.com
+447888891861

Gabriella Swartz
karatecombat@wachsman.com

