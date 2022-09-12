Kanverse joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program – “Highlights its Zero-Touch Insurance Documents Processing for Insurers.”

Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program identifies and highlights innovative insurtechs in the Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance community.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kanverse.ai, a leading Hyperautomation platform, is pleased to announce that it has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards Program. Through Insurtech Vanguards, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) identifies and highlights the hottest insurance technology innovation in the P&C industry. The Insurtech Vanguards program takes this effort to the next level by offering a direct channel – that connects insurers with insurance technology companies. This program ensures that insurers can have exponential business impact through quick and decisive access to disruptive, cutting-edge insurance technology.

“We are honored to showcase our product as an Insurtech Vanguard,” said Dr. Akhil Sahai, Kanverse.ai CPO and Founding member. “Carriers can turbocharge insurance forms processing workflows with Kanverse Hyperautomation. Insurers can seamlessly integrate Kanverse across their business environments and witness zero-touch processing of inbound ACORD and supplemental forms with 99.5% accuracy.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Kanverse.ai to our Insurtech Vanguard Program,” said Laura Drabik, chief evangelist, Guidewire. “We launched Insurtech Vanguards to help P&C insurers gain new visibility into insurtechs’ cutting-edge technology and we are excited to introduce Kanverse to our customers.”

Insurers can now reimagine the insurance submission process with Kanverse. They can process ACORD and other supplemental forms with the Kanverse Insurance Document Processing product powered by hyperautomation. It automates ACORD and supplemental forms’ ingestion, classification, and data extraction, approvals and filing. Kanverse Package View groups insurance forms for the submission intake process using AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Furthermore, Kanverse AI can automatically adapt to changes witnessed in insurance forms without manual intervention or fine-tuning the system.

About Kanverse.ai

Kanverse.ai, a Hyperautomation company, offers a suite of AI-powered products. Key offerings include AP (Accounts Payable) Invoice Automation and Insurance Document Processing products. Kanverse supports various use cases across the enterprise to remove bottlenecks, streamline business processes, and minimize manual touchpoints across document processing heavy workflows. For more information, please visit www.kanverse.ai

Contacts

Akhil Sahai



Email: akhil.sahai@kanverse.ai