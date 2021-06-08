Kanverse.ai Launches the Emerald release of its Intelligent Document Processing Product (IDP) Focused on Empowering Teams Through Collaboration

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kanverse.ai, a cognitive automation company, has announced the global launch of the Emerald release of its patent-pending AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product for Enterprise.

Kanverse IDP is a product offering built on Kanverse Cognitive Automation platform. It combines AI with Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Business rule framework and Automation to provide an end-to-end solution to digitize document processing for enterprises from ingestion, classification, extraction, validation to filing. The entire process is powered by Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Fuzzy Logic, and advanced machine learning (ML) algorithms to make business processes more efficient and seamless, optimize cost, minimize human error and to mitigate risk.

Kanverse Emerald Release introduces

In- app collaboration in the context of a document that enables collaboration with internal and cross-functional team members while processing documents Users can effectively communicate, fill in requisite information, provide meaningful directives, and offer guidance to each other while processing documents. Team members can collaborate through synchronous chats or asynchronous tagging and messaging, along with real time in-app and email notifications.

in the context of a document that enables collaboration with internal and cross-functional team members while processing documents The notion of assignment of documents to users or groups is introduced in the product with this release. This ensures that document processing workloads can now be distributed among team members and invoice reconciliation directives and compliance are adhered to with utmost precision.

Documents like invoices can now be rejected, and feedback be provided to vendors, to chart a corrective course – all with a press of a button.

Updated Compute vision and NP engines provide extraction accuracy of up to 99.5%.

“Collaboration is a game changer in digitizing Enterprise document processing workflows. With Emerald release AI powered Kanverse IDP introduces powerful features that enable cross-functional team members to collaborate in the context of a document and provide feedback to vendors instantaneously. Kanverse IDP ensures that the data extracted by Cognitive extraction engine is whetted and validated before it enters systems of records.”

Kanverse is a cognitive automation company. Kanverse.ai provides a suite of cloud-based AI-powered product offerings that can support various use cases across the enterprise to remove bottlenecks, streamline business processes, and minimize manual touchpoints across workflows.

