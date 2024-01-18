Kansas Statewide Virtual School Selects PowerSchool Student Information Cloud for Optimized Management of Student Data

Rocket Online Schools adds PowerSchool SIS and PowerSchool Enrollment Express to enhance operational capabilities

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Rocket Online Schools (ROCS) in Meriden, Kansas has selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) and PowerSchool Enrollment Express, from the Student Information Cloud, to enhance its management of student data, information, and enrollment. Since implementing PowerSchool SIS, ROCS has enhanced its ability to share assignment, grading, and graduation-related information with students and parents. ROCS has also tripled enrollment since the implementation. Once Enrollment Express is fully implemented, ROCS will be able to decrease manual work for staff and better manage all aspects of the registration process.





“PowerSchool provides us with a centralized location to store and secure our student data allowing us to create student, building-level, and state-level reports that can be utilized in all areas of education,” said Rhonda Trimble, Executive Director, Rocket Online Schools. “Our operations have continually excelled with each PowerSchool product we have integrated into our education technology stack enabling our staff to better support our students and to provide real-time data about students’ progress.”

PowerSchool SIS flexibly powers district operations and simplifies state compliance reporting by providing accurate compliance reports at the fingertips of district administrators and staff. Districts are able to place their trust in their data, thus building a strong foundation for tracking student achievement and records, from grade to grade.

Enrollment Express is an online student registration system built inside PowerSchool SIS that will enable ROCS administration and parents to save time and improve data accuracy through the digitization of the registration process and bringing it online. Enrollment Express can help to remove barriers and promote equity by providing parents with the convenience of enrolling their students from the PowerSchool SIS Parent Portal, which they are often already accustomed to using.

ROCS is a fully accredited free public K-12 virtual school serving all of Kansas. Its staff are experienced certified Kansas teachers. ROCS offers flexible start dates and schedules, provides each student with a free computer, and issues an official state diploma at graduation. ROCS’ sponsor school district is Jefferson West USD 340 in Meriden, KS. The ROCS curriculum exceeds state and national standards and is available to students located anywhere, statewide.

To learn more about the Student Information cloud visit, https://www.powerschool.com/student-information-cloud/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

Contacts

WE Communications for PowerSchool



WE-PowerSchool@we-worldwide.com

(503) 443-7155