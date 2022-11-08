Kami Vision Unveils World’s First Fall Detection & Assistance System with AI to Help 54 Million U.S. Seniors Age-In-Place

Fall Detect by KamiCare enables seniors to safely stay at home longer with greater peace of mind for caregivers

There are 54 million seniors over the age of 65 in the U.S. and falls are the number one risk to this age group. With the majority of falls going unwitnessed – and one out of five falls resulting in serious injury – the Fall Detect at-home system is a game-changer. It uses the award-winning edge-based vision AI technology and a team of qualified experts to identify and confirm falls within 90 seconds and 99% accuracy. Fall Detect by KamiCare reduces fall risk by 60%, prevents unnecessary and costly hospitalizations by as much as 80% and empowers caregivers to act quickly and prevent future incidents.

“Over 75% of adults ages 50 and older want to remain in their homes for as long as possible. They report feeling safer and more secure in the comfort of their home. At the same time, their families want additional layers of protection in place when it comes to fall risk,” said Yamin Durrani, CEO of Kami Vision. “Fall Detect is an integral service to protect seniors and provide greater autonomy. We’re empowering the age-in-place movement, helping improve the health and safety of loved ones, while respecting their privacy. Through it all we’re supporting caregivers who are often part of the sandwich generation caring for their own children, and working full time while also caring for aging parents.”

With more than 53M unpaid caregivers in the U.S. and nearly half suffering from depression, financial burden and burnout, caregivers need support. The issue is compounded by a paid caregiver shortage plus a growing elderly population projected to outnumber younger generations.

Fall Detect by KamiCare supports this vital caregiver community by addressing the number one risk to seniors – falls. The solution supercharges caregivers’ existing capabilities with technology to be their “eyes and ears on the ground,” extending touchpoints even if they’re not physically present. Fall Detect enables more effective and efficient care, which means caregivers have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are safe.

Product Features

The Fall Detect by KamiCare subscription includes multiple sensors that enable family members, friends or caregivers to be instantly alerted when falls are detected, mobilizing teams to coordinate care. Through a combination of advanced AI and human verification, Fall Detect promises 99% accuracy and no false alarms, which reduces notification fatigue for caregivers and family members.

Additionally, Fall Detect identifies “intentional lowering” – a major precursor and warning sign of a dangerous fall – that often occurs with activities like putting on slippers or picking up an object from the floor. And the technology can illuminate potential issues, including obstacles in walking paths, to supplement fall intervention planning. In this way, caregivers can detect falls before they happen and implement changes to prevent them such as physical therapy, medication adjustments or lowering beds.

Pricing & Availability

KamiCare’s home-based fall detection and assistance system is $49.99 per month including subscription, real-time alerts, live views, two-way communication and more. Notifications are sent directly to authorized users’ phones via mobile app notification, SMS, email and/or phone call. The system is easy-to-install, runs on the existing WiFi network, requires little bandwidth due to the edge AI processing and is bank-level safe and secure.

For more information about Fall Detect by KamiCare, visit www.kamihome.com/fall-detect.

About Kami Vision

Kami Vision is an artificial intelligence (AI) services company focused on security and safety solutions that improve the quality of life for people around the world. Kami’s open AI platform enables easy implementation and scaling of affordable, highly accurate edge AI software solutions for a range of use cases and industries. Kami Vision’s solutions include KamiCare, a fall management solution for memory care and senior living communities, and the Kami IoT solution for resellers of camera-based smart home products. Kami Vision software powers 15 million devices, serving 6 million active users in 120 countries and holds over 100 patents. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA with offices in Shanghai, China, Bangalore, India and the Philippines. It has grown by 350% since launch and raised $10M from East West Bank. For more information, visit www.kamivision.com and follow on LinkedIn.

