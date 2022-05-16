Kami Vision Introduces KamiCare, the Latest in Fall Detection Technology for Senior Living Facilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to enterprise, SMBs, and consumers, unveiled KamiCare, its flagship fall detection and management solution that detects falls with higher than 99% accuracy and quickly alerts caregivers and family members. KamiCare was formally revealed this morning at the Argentum Senior Living Conference in Minneapolis, MN.

Using advanced vision AI, KamiCare sensors identify when an elderly person falls by detecting the abrupt changes of body movements. The alert is automatically sent to be verified by the KamiCare 24/7 response team, and once confirmed, immediately sent to the responsible parties via email, SMS or a phone call. The process takes less than two minutes. The fall video clips are blurred to protect privacy and can be reviewed to allow a post-fall evaluation. The solution is scalable for any size facility and affordable with no large upfront cost.

About 36 million falls are reported among seniors each year, and every 13 seconds a senior is treated in an ER for a fall-related injury. Every 20 minutes these falls turn fatal if not treated promptly. The Kami Vision KamiCare solution aims to put a serious dent in these alarming statistics and provide peace of mind to seniors and their loved ones.

“We are so excited to present KamiCare at the Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference,” said Yamin Durrani, CEO of Kami Vision. “An advanced technology solution that allows better quality of life for all those who require extra care, KamiCare was designed with the sole purpose of helping caregivers quickly respond to a senior fall, whilst maintaining respect for their privacy.”

Argentum is the leading national trade association serving companies that own, operate, and support professionally managed senior living communities in the United States. Their Senior Living Executive Conference is a must-attend event for industry professionals in all areas critical to a successful senior living business.

Kami Vision is exhibiting in Booth #1145.

About Kami Vision

Kami Vision provides a wide variety of industry specific edge-focused computer vision artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enable smart cameras for enterprises. Kami Vision’s AI platform is device-agnostic and brings elevated intelligence to remote, security and IoT cameras. Kami Vision currently has more than four million customers in more than 100 countries, including Fortune 100 companies. Kami Vision is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA. For more information visit www.kamivision.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Paul Wilke



Upright Position Communications for Kami Vision



kami@uprightcomms.com

+1-415-881-7995