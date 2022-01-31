Home Business Wire Kaman Corporation Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings
Business Wire

Kaman Corporation Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

di Business Wire

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2021 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 am ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. A supplemental presentation relating to the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the earnings call at http://www.kaman.com/investors/presentations.

The call will be accessible by telephone within the U.S. at (844) 473-0975 and from outside the U.S. at (562) 350-0826 (using the Conference I.D.: 3966827) or via the Internet at www.kaman.com. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available two hours after the call, accessible at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (using the Conference I.D.: 3966827).

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

Contacts

Kary Bare

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 243-7485

Kary.bare@kaman.com

Articoli correlati

GoodRx Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced it will release...
Continua a leggere

Electronic Arts Names Chris Suh as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Microsoft’s Cloud + AI Group Finance Leader Brings More Than Two Decades of Global Finance Leadership in High-Growth Segments REDWOOD...
Continua a leggere

HireRight to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HireRight (NYSE: HRT) today announced it will release fourth quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

GoodRx Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference...

Business Wire