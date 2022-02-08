Kaman Composites Expands Part 145 Capabilities With FAA Approval of ATR and ERJ Composite Repairs

WICHTA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kaman Composites – Wichita, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today that its FAA Part 145 Repair Station in Wichita, Kansas has earned FAA approval of two new composite repair capabilities, to include ATR and ERJ airframes.

“We aligned our strategic plan last year to assure composite repair capabilities on platforms where there were immediate needs. Specifically, we focused on the regional aircraft market, due to the amount of demand that we see,” said Malissa Nesmith, Senior Director of Business Development. “Kaman has historically performed most of the repair services of the Part 145 station for military support programs. As part of our on-going growth strategy, we have extended those repair services to include the commercial aftermarket. With the most recent FAA approvals, we are now offering composite repairs for structures on the ATR and ERJ aircrafts.”

Kaman Composites specializes in the production and repair of flight structures, including radomes, fairings, winglets and rotor blade repair. Kaman Composite Structures, which includes facilities in Wichita, Kansas and Bennington, Vermont has been a trusted supplier for major OEM’s, with establish program experience on, both, rotorcraft and fixed wing platforms. Kaman also offers design and engineering services for new program development.

“One specific area that sets Kaman Composites apart is our agility and our short turn-times,” explains Shawn Hawks, General Manager for Kaman Composites Wichita. “In today’s strained aviation travel environment, keeping our regional customers in the air is absolutely critical. With that as our key focus we will not only offer repairs to customer units, but we will have rotable units available for immediate exchange.”

About Kaman Composites Structures



Kaman Composite Structures (KCS) is an operating division of Kaman Corporation. With AS9100 Rev. D registered facilities located in Bennington, Vermont, and Wichita, Kansas, KCS offers a full line of services in composites, ranging from design, prototyping and testing to full production of composite components and assemblies. KCS companies fabricate components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets, as well as the medical industry, and are Nadcap accredited for composite processing, non-destructive inspection (NDI), and chemical processing. KCS also provides MRO composite repair services under its FAA certified Part 145 repair station in Wichita, Kansas.

About Kaman



Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN™ unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

