KAL and EVO Join Forces to Deliver a New ATM Service in Europe

EDINBURGH, Scotland & COLOGNE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KAL, the leading independent ATM software company, and EVO Payments, a leading global payments technology and services provider, have announced a new ATM service which is now available across Europe.

The solution combines KAL’s Kalignite software suite with EVO’s best-in-class payments infrastructure. It enables banks and IADs (independent ATM deployers) to rapidly deploy ATMs to any European location.

KAL’s multivendor software allows ATM deployers to select machines from over 40 vendors, while EVO’s infrastructure delivers the resilience and card scheme compliance expected from a world-class ATM solution.

The service allows a bank or IAD to choose any ATM type they want and any location across the EEA, Switzerland and the UK and deploy it with Visa/Mastercard acceptance at short notice. The solution includes the ATM software, the ATM host, the Visa/Mastercard acceptance and the clearing and settlement services. The bank or IAD simply has to make the hardware available and organise CIT cash in transit services.

KAL CEO Aravinda Korala says: “We are delighted to partner with EVO to bring banks and other ATM deployers this new solution. The service brings together proven technologies that guarantee ATM deployers an unprecedented level of flexibility and efficiency when responding to local market needs.”

Darren Wilson, President International at EVO Payments Inc., highlighted the new agreement between KAL and EVO, saying: “By combining EVO’s deep expertise and innovative approach as a global payments specialist with KAL’s world-class ATM software, we have created a highly efficient method of ATM deployment that is set to transform ATM networks across Europe.”

About KAL:

KAL is a world-leading ATM software company and preferred supplier to banks across the globe, including Citibank, UniCredit, Erste Česká, ING, OTP, HSBC and Westpac. KAL’s multivendor software gives banks full control of their ATM network, reducing costs, meeting security needs and improving competitiveness. It is installed and supported in more than 80 countries.

For more information, visit www.kal.com

About EVO Payments International:

EVO Payments International is part of the EVO Group and a full-service payment specialist for Germany and Europe. Founded in 1989, EVO is headquartered in Atlanta, U.S.A., and is a Principal Member of Visa and Mastercard. Its international presence spans North and Latin America as well as Europe. Cologne-based, EVO Payments International GmbH is the European subsidiary of the EVO Group.

Its range of services covers all aspects of cashless payment transactions in stationary retail and eCommerce – from acquiring (card acceptance), network operation and POS terminals to payment service providing and card acceptance at ATMs (Automated Teller Machines).

https://www.evopayments.eu

About EVO Payments, Inc.:

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants, ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

https://evopayments.com

