Frontier Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

What we did: We published our 2023 sustainability report, which details the progress we made on our sustainability goals as we advanced our purpose – Building Gigabit America.

Our commitment to sustainability: Sustainability is at the core of all we do as a company and guided by our purpose – building the digital infrastructure that the country needs to thrive today and into the next century. This work enables us to connect more people to the opportunities created by the digital economy, advance inclusion within our communities and promote environmental responsibility.

Our 2023 highlights:

Last year, we established our position as the largest pure-play fiber internet provider in the U.S., reached a milestone of over 2 million fiber customers and improved customer satisfaction to industry-leading levels with record-high improvement in our Net Promoter Scores.

Along the way, we strengthened the communities we serve by donating our high-speed fiber internet to locally-loved organizations. We also created a more inclusive workplace culture and had our safest year yet.

We issued our first financing of green bonds, highlighting the attractive energy efficiencies of our fiber, and this report marks the first time we are sharing our baseline for greenhouse gas emissions – data we’ll use to drive improvements in years to come.

Handy Quote: “Frontier has a great sustainability story to tell. It begins with our fiber technology and its positive impact on the environment and society, which will continue to grow as we expand our fiber footprint. This means that sustainability runs deep in our belief system and is central to our strategy,” said Nick Jeffery, Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2023 sustainability report shares how we’re transforming communities, organizations and businesses – and our company – as we Build Gigabit America.”

Full report: Get all the details of our 2023 sustainability report HERE.

