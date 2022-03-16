Kägwerks Chosen as the Provider of the U.S. Army Nett Warrior Secure Wired and Wireless Intra-Soldier Network Hub

Kägwerks receives $24 Million contract for the Dock LiteTM Intra-Soldier Networking HUB

CAMAS, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kägwerks, the global leader in solutions for tactical operator-worn networking, announces the receipt of its largest contract-to-date for the D.O.C.K. LiteTM chest-worn networking hub. The $24 million dollar contract continues the fielding of the D.O.C.K. LiteTM across additional combat units.

The D.O.C.K. LiteTM system combines a ruggedized chest mounting solution for the soldier’s end user device (EUD) with a networking hub to connect various soldier-worn radios, peripherals such as the Army’s Enhanced Night Vision Goggles (ENVG-Bs), and data sources worn by the soldier. The D.O.C.K. LiteTM hub supports both cable and secure Intra-Soldier Wireless (ISW) network connections which reduces cable clutter, weight, volume, and cost for each soldier while enhancing their situational awareness and combat effectiveness.

“We are excited to support the Nett Warrior program and fully appreciate the confidence the Army has shown in Kägwerks to provide this critical solution for the soldier,” stated James Schueren, CEO of Kägwerks. “The D.O.C.K. LiteTM platform and next generation systems under development will support the tactical operations needs of the infantry, special operations, Customs and Border Protection, law enforcement, and first responders in the future.”

