Justin Sun Helps Prosper the Metaverse World With 12 Zodiac Animal Heads Reunion

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metapoly XM, a brand under Poly Auction (Xiamen), held a “MetapolyXM- 12 Digital Zodiac Heads Special Auction” on March 31, on which Justin Sun, the TRON founder and undoubtedly a prominent figure in the field of NFT art, had successfully auctioned off a complete set of NFT works featuring the heads of the twelve animals with a price of 9.8325 million CNY, as he posted on Twitter. This collection uses blockchain technology to NFTize actual zodiac animal heads. Also, in the form of NFT, MetapolyXM transfers this into the hottest “metaverse” of today.

An increasing number of NFT authors and works have come to the market since the concept of NFT was put up more than two years ago, despite the constant questioning of it. In the last year, some of the most prestigious auction houses in the world have begun to turn their attention to this area of art. Not only famous auction houses such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s have entered the market, but also a number of auction platforms specifically designed for NFT works, such as Opensea and Nifty Gateway, which shows the great potential of the NFT sector.

The most precious 12 Chinese Zodiac Animal Heads were alloy bronzes made by the imperial court. Master hands crafted those heads. The skin of the animal, the folds of the eyes, the ears, the mouth, and the nose are precisely and brilliantly carved. The Chinese animal heads are a wonderful representation of the Chinese zodiac in its entirety, and are worth collecting and appreciating.

The zodiac animal heads touch the hearts of every Chinese. According to records, the twelve signs of the zodiac originated in the animal worship of primitive Chinese society and were used as a “chronology of tribes and branches” from the time of Emperor Shun. Although not all historians agree with this view, it is obvious that the “Chinese zodiac” embodies traditional Chinese culture. In addition, “rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig” represent the Chinese people’s involvement in different years. However, only 7 (ox, monkey, tiger, pig, rat, rabbit and horse) of the 12 zodiac animal heads placed in Haiyan Hall of Old Summer Palace in China have returned to China so far. The whereabouts of the rest remain unknown.

Justin is a new collector who has just entered the art scene. For him, the exhibition “MetapolyXM- 12 Digital Zodiac Heads Special” has a lot of appeal. “It is a proud moment to bring together the 12 signs of the zodiac,” Justin Sun expressed his joy in a series of tweets after receiving the entire NFT collection, which includes the heads of the 12 Zodiacs. As a member of the worldwide Chinese community, there’s no need to say much about Justin Sun’s emotions of the “12 Chinese zodiac signs”. The reunion of the twelve zodiac animal heads is the wish of Justin Sun and many Chinese. And Justin Sun is expected to place greater emphasis on the eternity of the “12 Zodiac Animal heads” in the future.

NFT artworks are identical to physical artworks in terms of creativity and aesthetics while they have a wider reach than physical artworks in the way they are presented, and they are not limited by time or space. The reunion of the NFTs with the heads of the zodiacal signs also underscores another aspect of the value of the NFTs. Physical works of art can dull or break over time, but the existence of the NFTs seems to give them a different kind of immortality. The NFTization of physical artworks offers a novel way to express rights and their representation, which could be argued that it fully satisfies the requirements of both art collectors and creators.

More notable figures have burned original works of art after the NFTization of genuine works of art to more intuitively demonstrate the value of NFT works to the public. Take the 2016 work “Morons” by Banksy, a British painter and well-known street graffiti artist, whose value nearly quadrupled when it was destroyed and converted to NFT, sparking heated debate in the art world. Of course, this behavior is not desirable for expensive physical artworks.

