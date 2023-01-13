Just Released! Coresight Research Custom Report, Next Generation PIM – From Spreadsheets to AI, Sponsored by Digital Wave Technology

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This innovative report uncovers the product information management (PIM) challenges facing brands and retailers, the adoption of PIM solutions evolving to product experience management (PXM), and their usage of artificial intelligence (AI).





According to Coresight Research Senior Analyst, Steven Winnick, “Layering on artificial intelligence optimizes and elevates PIM by bringing product experiences to life, enabling retailers and brands to improve the consumer experience through automated product enrichment, content creation and categorization. Ultimately, this enables brands and retailers to better deliver compelling product stories across channels and marketplaces.”

“Digital Wave Technology takes PIM to the next generation: product experience management,“ Louise Hynd, SVP Business Development, Digital Wave, noted. “The survey found the biggest benefits to brands and retail companies partnering with third-party PIM solutions are increased customer base, higher sales value, and greater customer satisfaction. Through AI, Digital Wave allows retailers and brands to improve their consumer experiences to a whole new level.”

The full report, compelling survey results, and validation as to why retailers and brands must act now to improve their customer experience can be found here: Next Generation PIM – From Spreadsheets to AI.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology assists brands and retailers in accelerating omnichannel growth and direct-to-consumer digital sales, marketing, and merchandising. Digital Wave’s innovative Omni-Product Platform unifies the entire product journey from item creation, product information enrichment, management, and syndication (PIM/MDM), planning, pricing, and merchandising. The only product solution platform built with full AI, automation, and configurable workflow, Digital Wave allows brands and retailers to centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, and publish product content easily and efficiently.

The results? Improved speed-to-market and increased channel distribution of new items, lower returns and labor costs, improved collaboration among internal teams and suppliers, and a more compelling customer experience. Learn more about how Digital Wave can significantly impact your company’s bottom line at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

About Coresight Research

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Lagos, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com.

