Juris Disputes & Investigations Announces Partnership with CW Resources to Grow its Cybersecurity Services

KELLER, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#247soc—Juris Disputes & Investigations, LLC, a full-service investigation and cybersecurity firm, announced today that the firm has entered into a partnership with CW Resources, Inc., an organization that provides employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, veterans, wounded warriors and more.

“Partnering with CW Resources is a positive step in providing meaningful employment to a diverse group of professionals that has been deeply underutilized,” says Andrew Sternke, CEO of Juris Disputes & Investigations. “This allows us to continue expanding our operations while maintaining the same high level of integrity and premier service for our clients.”

This will add more skilled cybersecurity professionals into meaningful, five to six-figure cybersecurity jobs at a time when the global cybersecurity workforce had a shortfall of approximately 3.5 million workers in 2021.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Juris Disputes & Investigations. This will open new jobs and career opportunities for individuals with disabilities including our disabled and service-disabled veterans along with many other individuals looking to change their lives,” says William J. Green, President and CEO of CW Resources, Inc.

The partnership will grow Juris Disputes & Investigations’ cybersecurity division, DarkBox Security Systems, a managed security service that has a customized subscription-based cybersecurity protection plan that includes Incident Response, Threat Hunting, Digital Forensics and Penetration Testing. The team will set up, monitor, protect, and respond to all business or organization’s cybersecurity needs 24/7.

“We are different from other cybersecurity companies in that our Cybersecurity Incident Response Team are licensed private investigators by the Texas Department of Public Safety that can physically deploy to the client,” says Sternke. “We have plans to grow in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, throughout Texas, and beyond.”

About Juris Disputes & Investigations

Founded in January 2021, Juris Disputes & Investigations is a veteran-owned, full-service investigations and cybersecurity firm focusing on investigations, digital forensics, and cybersecurity services. Juris Disputes & Investigations is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with an additional office in Austin, Texas. TX DPS License A15789201. Learn more at jurisdi.com.

About CW Resources

CW Resources is an award-winning organization dedicated to serving the needs of persons with disabilities through the creation of integrated vocational training and meaningful and prestigious employment opportunities for those individuals who are physically, developmentally, emotionally and/or socio-economically challenged. Learn more at cwresources.org.

Contacts

Renee Cossman, renee@cossmanpr.com