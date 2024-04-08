Juniper Research: Travel eSIM Users to Grow 440% Globally Over the Next 5 Years; Disrupting Traditional Roaming Market

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#besttravelesim–A new study from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in telecommunications markets, found that the global number of travel eSIM users will grow from 40 million in 2024 to over 215 million by 2028.









Travel eSIMs provide an alternative to operators’ roaming services; allowing travellers to download a temporary local profile onto their device and avoid roaming charges.

The study predicts the rising cost of roaming internationally will drive the adoption of travel eSIM packages. It found in 2024, mobile subscribers will spend an average of $8.57 per GB of data when roaming, whereas travel eSIM users will spend $5.50 per GB. This will result in a 35% saving; creating a substantial value proposition for international travellers.

Benefits for Travel eSIM Vendors…

The study predicts that the rising penetration of eSIM-capable devices in many countries will provide a considerable platform for user growth. For example, more than half of connected devices in the US will have eSIMs installed in 2024; creating a large addressable market for travel eSIMs.

Research author Molly Gatford commented: “Despite the growing number of eSIM-capable devices, maximising the number of effective distribution channels by creating a seamless purchasing journey for consumers will be essential to growing travel eSIM package spend.”

… but Traditional Roaming Threatened

As the adoption of travel eSIM solutions increases, the study predicts that operators will lose over $11 billion globally to travel eSIMs. In response, the study recommends operators develop and implement their own travel eSIM solutions that will complement existing roaming packages.

The Research Suite

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the travel SIMs & eSIMs market to date, including market analysis and in-depth forecasts for 60 countries. The dataset contains over 17,500 market statistics within a five-year period. It includes a ‘Competitor Leaderboard’ and ‘Country Readiness Index’.

