Juniper Research Presents Netcracker With Distinguished 2026 Platinum Award for AI Innovation in Telco

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been recognized as the 2026 recipient of Juniper Research’s Platinum Award for AI Innovation in Telco. The pioneering Netcracker Agentic AI Solution was honored for setting a new benchmark for scale, security and measurable business impact, with the solution’s autonomous, goal-driven AI agents utilizing real telecom data, tools and context to make decisions, act and collaborate. Leading service providers worldwide are already benefiting from Netcracker Agentic AI Solution, with measurable results including the creation of new service designs seven times faster than previously, 70% less time to resolve complex billing issues and 2.5x faster time to market for new offers.

With ready-to-deploy AI Agents that deliver immediate value – shaped by extensive telecom knowledge – and an open Agentic AI Platform that orchestrates, secures and governs multi-agent use cases, Netcracker gives service providers a trusted path to scale AI with confidence.

“Juniper Research selected Netcracker as our platinum winner for AI Innovation in Telco as its AI agent solution combines deep telecom expertise with measurable impact in real world environments,” said Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research and Head Judge, Telecom Innovation Awards, at Juniper Research. “Our judges found the product innovative, owing to the real-world results in providing faster access to business systems and a reduction in the time taken to resolve billing issues. This innovation comes at a time when AI agents, both for communication and operations, are set to grow in 2026.”

“This recognition from Juniper Research validates our disciplined approach to agentic AI – one that puts measurable business value, security and governance at the center of every deployment,” said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. “Our ROI framework and extensive performance measurements ensure each agentic use case delivers tangible results, giving telecom providers the confidence to scale AI responsibly and effectively across their businesses.”

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

