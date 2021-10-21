Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2022 – Now Open
Business Wire

Juniper Research: Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2022 – Now Open

di Business Wire

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5gJuniper Research is pleased to announce that the 2022 Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards are open!

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the fast-paced mobile communications market; following a year of unparalleled innovation. This year’s Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards cover the following categories:

Enterprise Telco Innovation

  • Best Carrier Billing Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Steering of Roaming Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best RCS Provider (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Mobile Video Solution (Platinum)
  • Best CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Conversational AI Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Conversational Commerce Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) Provider of the Year (Platinum & Gold)

Operator & Network Innovation

  • Best Digital Transformation Project in Telco (Platinum)
  • Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Operator 5G Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Cellular IoT Initiative (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best 5G Roaming Service Provider (Platinum & Gold)

Security & Fraud Innovation

  • Best Robocall Mitigation Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Mobile Identity Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best SMS Firewall (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Financial Clearing Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Flash Call Authentication Solution (Platinum)

Judges’ Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products, the Judges’ Choice awards assess people and companies that contribute the most to telecommunications industry.

  • Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation
  • Excellence in Telco Innovation

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/telco-innovation

Entries close on the 3rd December, before being assessed by Juniper Research’s expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on the 25th January 2022.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

Contacts

For further details contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Articoli correlati

ABB: Q3 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strong demand, supply chain constraints impacting revenues Orders $7.9 billion, +29%; comparable1 +26% Revenues $7.0 billion, +7%; comparable +4% Income from operations...
Continua a leggere

ADVA manages supply constraints and grows revenues and profitability in Q3 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
• Quarterly revenues up 3.5% year-over-year to EUR 151.8 million • Pro forma operating income substantially up by 17.7% to...
Continua a leggere

Tigo Energy to Showcase Solutions for Roof Space Usage, Monitoring, and Safety at Key Energy

Business Wire Business Wire -
Italian tradeshow features the Tigo Flex MLPE product range and module-level monitoring platform. MONTEVARCHI, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ABB: Q3 2021 Results

Business Wire