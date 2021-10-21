Juniper Research: Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2022 – Now Open

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Juniper Research is pleased to announce that the 2022 Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards are open!

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the fast-paced mobile communications market; following a year of unparalleled innovation. This year’s Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards cover the following categories:

Enterprise Telco Innovation

Best Carrier Billing Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Best Steering of Roaming Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Solution (Platinum & Gold) Best RCS Provider (Platinum & Gold)

Best Mobile Video Solution (Platinum)

Best CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Best Conversational AI Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Best Conversational Commerce Solution (Platinum & Gold)

CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) Provider of the Year (Platinum & Gold)

Operator & Network Innovation

Best Digital Transformation Project in Telco (Platinum)

Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year (Platinum & Gold)

Best Operator 5G Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Solution (Platinum & Gold) Best Cellular IoT Initiative (Platinum & Gold)

Initiative (Platinum & Gold) Best 5G Roaming Service Provider (Platinum & Gold)

Security & Fraud Innovation

Best Robocall Mitigation Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Best Mobile Identity Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Best SMS Firewall (Platinum & Gold)

Best Financial Clearing Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Best Flash Call Authentication Solution (Platinum)

Judges’ Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products, the Judges’ Choice awards assess people and companies that contribute the most to telecommunications industry.

Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation

Excellence in Telco Innovation

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/telco-innovation

Entries close on the 3rd December, before being assessed by Juniper Research’s expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on the 25th January 2022.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

Contacts

For further details contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.



T: +44(0)1256 830002



E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com