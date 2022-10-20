<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Juniper Research: Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2022 – Now Open for Applications

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2022. Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been presented to telecommunications service providers at the forefront of their respective fields. This includes companies delivering products or services which are innovative, have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems, and provide significant benefits to the market.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the incredibly important telecommunications market. This year’s Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards cover the following categories:

Enterprise Telco

  • CPaaS Provider of the Year (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Carrier Billing Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best RCS Initiative (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Steering of Roaming Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Mobile Video Solution (Platinum)
  • Best CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best AI Chatbot Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Conversational Commerce Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Customer Data Platform Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Operator & Network Innovation

  • Best Digital Transformation Project in Telco (Platinum)
  • Best 5G Roaming Service Provider (Platinum & Gold)
  • Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Operator 5G Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Cellular IoT Initiative (Platinum & Gold)

Security & Fraud

  • Most Innovative Anti-SMS Fraud Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Financial Clearing Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Mobile Authentication Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Robocall Mitigation Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Flash Call Authentication Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Judges’ Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products and solutions, the Judges’ Choice awards highlight individuals and organisations at the forefront of driving true innovation in the telco market.

  • Excellence in Telco Innovation
  • Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/telco-innovation

Entries close on 2nd December 2022, before being assessed by Juniper Research’s expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on 24th January 2023.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

Contacts

For further details contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

