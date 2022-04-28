Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation 2022...
Juniper Research: Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation 2022 – Now Open for Applications

di Business Wire

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agtechJuniper Research is pleased to announce the opening of the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation 2022!

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the rapidly evolving smart cities & IoT markets, in the context of an unprecedented focus on sustainability gains through technological advancement. This year’s Smart Cities & IoT Innovation Future Digital Awards cover the following categories:

IoT Innovation

  • Best IoT Security Platform (Platinum & Gold)
  • Most Innovative Edge Computing Solution
  • Best IoT Device Management Platform (Platinum & Gold)
  • Smart Agriculture Solution Innovation (Platinum & Gold)
  • eSIM Innovation of the Year (Platinum)
  • Private Cellular Network Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Sustainability & Smart City Innovation

  • Best Smart Traffic Management Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Smart Parking Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Innovation in Smart Urban Lighting (Platinum & Gold)
  • Urban Smart Grid Innovation (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best MaaS Platform (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Urban EV Charging Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Most Innovative Urban Sustainability Project (Platinum & Gold)
  • Carbon Reduction Innovation of the Year (Platinum)

Judges’ Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products and solutions, the Judges’ Choice awards focus on the people and organisations at the forefront of driving true innovation in global smart city deployment.

  • Juniper Research Award for Urban Technology Leadership
  • Juniper Research – Pathway to Net Zero Award
  • IoT Mover & Shaker Award

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/smart-cities-iot-innovation

Entries close on the 27th May 2022, before being assessed by Juniper Research’s expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on the 28th June 2022.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

