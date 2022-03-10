Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Future Digital Awards for Digital Health Innovation 2022 – Now...
Juniper Research: Future Digital Awards for Digital Health Innovation 2022 – Now Open

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awardsJuniper Research is pleased to announce the opening of the Future Digital Awards for Digital Health Innovation 2022!

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the rapidly changing healthcare market, following an unprecedented period of uncertainty and disruption. This year’s Future Digital Awards for Digital Health Innovation 2022 cover the following categories:

Healthcare Innovation

  • Best Digital Diagnostics Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Medical Application of AI (Platinum & Gold)
  • Edge Computing Innovation in Healthcare (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Smart Hospital Deployment (Platinum)
  • Most Innovative Precision Medicine Solution (Platinum)

Telemedicine & Remote Health

  • Best Biometrics Innovation in Healthcare (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Digital Health Data Management Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Independent Living Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Remote Monitoring Solutions (Platinum & Gold)
  • Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Assistive Hearable Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Digital Therapeutics & Mental Health

  • Best Wellness Platform (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Digital Therapeutic Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Judges’ Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products and solutions, the Judges’ Choice awards focus on the people and organisations at the forefront of driving true innovation in global digital health.

  • Mover & Shaker in Digital Health Innovation
  • Excellence in Digital Health Innovation

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/digital-health-innovation

Entries close on the 21st April 2022, before being assessed by Juniper Research’s expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on the 31st May 2022.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

For further details contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

