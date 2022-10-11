Juniper Research: Future Digital Award Winners Announced for Fintech & Payments 2022

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2022 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments.

This awards programme recognises the most impactful financial products and services operating across numerous areas, including: Banking, Fraud & Security, and Retail & Payments. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations and platforms that are driving innovation and growth.

The winners in each category, following our extensive application and judging process, are as follows:

Judges’ Choice

Juniper Research Award for Fintech Excellence Marqeta



Fintech Mover & Shaker of the Year Eugene Danilkis, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Mambu



Banking Innovation

Banking-as-a-Service Innovation The Synapse BaaS Platform – Platinum Award Winner Peach Finance – Gold Award Winner



Banking Innovation of the Year Apiture Digital Banking Platform – Platinum Award Winner



Banking Platform Innovation Mambu – Platinum Award Winner Pollinate – Gold Award Winner



Digital Bank of the Year Maya Bank – Platinum Award Winner



Open Banking Innovation Token – Platinum Award Winner Vyne – Gold Award Winner



Fintech Innovation

AI Platform credoSDK by credolab – Platinum Award Winner Provenir AI-Powered Decisioning Platform – Gold Award Winner



Financing Platform Weavr – Platinum Award Winner Now – Gold Award Winner



Regtech Platform Konsentus – Platinum Award Winner Proxymity Shareholder ID – Gold Award Winner



Fraud & Security Innovation

AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation Fraud.net – Platinum Award Winner EnFact® Advanced Scoring from Fiserv – Gold Award Winner

Best Biometrics Use in Payments Thales Biometric Payment Card – Platinum Award Winner authID Inc – Gold Award Winner



Fraud Detection and Prevention Platform Vesta Fraud Solutions – Platinum Award Winner Nethone Mobile – Gold Award Winner



Payment Tokenisation Solution eCom Tokenizer by G+D & Netcetera – Platinum Award Winner IDEMIA Token Platform – Gold Award Winner



Fraud & Security Innovation of the Year Riskified – Platinum Award Winner



Payment Innovation

Best B2B Payment Platform Billie Boost – Platinum Award Winner Weavr – Gold Award Winner

Best Cross-border Payments Service Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking Global Payments – Platinum Award Winner Monneo – Gold Award Winner



Best Digital Card Issuance Platform Marqeta – Platinum Award Winner Thales D1 Platform – Gold Award Winner



Best Digital Wallet ToPay Mobile Wallet – Platinum Award Winner Gcash – Gold Award Winner



Best Mobile Money Offering Airtel Money Pay – Platinum Award Winner Maya Business – Gold Award Winner

Best QR Code Payment Offering PayNearMe – Platinum Award Winner Pebl – Gold Award Winner



Payments for Good GREENPAY by IDEMIA – Platinum Award Winner



Payment Innovation of the Year PayQuicker – Platinum Award Winner



Recurring Payment Platform Innovation Nuapay – Platinum Award Winner 2Checkout Monetization Platform by Verifone – Gold Award Winner



Retail Innovation

Best Checkout Experience Solution Shop Pay by Shopify – Platinum Award Winner Netcetera Click to Pay – Gold Award Winner

Retail Innovation of the Year ACI Smart Engage – Platinum Award Winner



authID Inc Receives Gold for Biometrics Use in Payments

“Today, cybercriminals continue to prey on passwords, legacy MFA, and human error to wreak business havoc. At authID, we deliver the highest level of security and identity assurance with HFA (Human Factor Authentication), which combines FIDO2 passwordless authentication with cloud biometrics to ensure our customers always know the human behind a device,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID. “We are honoured to be recognised by Juniper Research for our use of biometrics to secure financial services and payments organisations, so that they can concentrate on revenue growth without compromising fraud prevention or regulatory compliance.”

IDEMIA Wins Platinum in Payments for Good & Gold in Payment Tokenisation

“At IDEMIA, we are continuously innovating to provide our clients and their customers with the best of both worlds; products and services that meet both their needs and expectations, and match their core values. We truly believe that the award for the IDEMIA Greenpay and Token Platform solutions by the Fintech & Payments Awards are a reward for the colossal effort by our teams and provides an incentive to further challenge and deliver innovative solutions on the payment experience.” Stuart Yaxley – SVP Global and Fintech Accounts, IDEMIA

Netcetera Awarded Platinum for Digital Wallet & Gold for Checkout Experience Solution

“Netcetera dedicates its payment experience and knowledge developing the most forward-thinking, convenient and proven payment products, always with the customer as the focus. Our products guarantee security and a seamless flow so that our customers can upgrade and grow their businesses. We are very happy and proud that we have been awarded a Platinum and Gold Juniper Research award for our highly modular, white-label ToPay Mobile Wallet and Click to Pay solution for one-click checkout, as the latest trend in payments. We have created these products with the visionary outlook of our partners and the needs of end users in mind – to continuously improve digital payments for all players in the ecosystem.” – Tobias Ott, Management Member, Secure Digital Payments at Netcetera

PayNearMe Wins Platinum in QR Code Payment Offering

“We’re thrilled to be named a platinum winner for the Best QR Code Payment Offering award. Making the bill pay process easier – especially for those who still receive paper bills – is a top priority for PayNearMe, and we believe that Smart Link QR codes are a simple, elegant solution that anyone can use. By enabling consumers to scan and pay without keying in an account number, username or password, we make electronic bill payments even more accessible and streamlined.” – John Minor, SVP, Product, PayNearMe

Thales Recognised with Platinum Award in Biometrics in Payments and Gold Award in Digital Card Issuance

“Having a biometric sensor on a payment card was a very ambitious project and is now a reality, bringing more convenience and security to cardholders around the world. This Juniper Award recognises the impact of the solution for the future of payments, and Thales is committed to accompanying banks to innovate and build a safer world,” declared Bertrand Knopf, Vice President for Banking & Payment Services Business Line at Thales Digital & Identity Security.

“The Juniper Research Future Digital Gold Award for the Best Digital Card Issuance Platform recognises Thales’ modern card issuance solutions, helping card issuers succeed with their digital transformation,” stated Bertrand Knopf, Vice President for Banking & Payment Services Business Line at Thales Digital & Identity Security. Thales D1 Card Issuing Platform empowers card issuers to deliver a mobile-first, innovative set of services to order, manage and use their payment cards.

Token Receives Platinum Award for Open Banking Innovation

Todd Clyde, CEO of Token, comments: “Open Banking payments are fast becoming a mainstream payment method, so PSPs (Payment Service Providers) and gateways must act now to ready themselves for future demand. Token is an Open Banking enabler working specifically with PSPs and gateways. We offer the broadest out-of-the-box Open Banking connectivity in the UK and Europe, together with the industry’s best success rates. We also allow PSPs to create more revenue at a better margin by launching and scaling their own white-label A2A (Account-to-Account) payments solutions. The Platinum award for Open Banking innovation is a testament to our peoples’ expertise, the uniqueness of the Token platform and our commitment to helping PSPs and their customers use Open Banking payments to lower costs, drive revenue and reinvent financial experiences.”

Vesta Triumphs with Platinum Award in Fraud Detection and Prevention

“Being recognised by a firm as prestigious as Juniper Research is a testament to Vesta’s innovation and positive revenue impact in fighting eCommerce fraud,” said Vesta CEO, Ron Hynes adding, “We are proud to protect digital merchants and provide peace of mind that fraudulent actions by bad actors will never jeopardise their ability to grow their business.”

