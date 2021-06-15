Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Future Digital Award Winners Announced for Digital Health Innovation 2021
Juniper Research: Future Digital Award Winners Announced for Digital Health Innovation 2021

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalhealth–It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2021 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Digital Health Innovation.

This category recognises the most impactful healthcare products and services operating across numerous areas, including digital diagnostics, telehealth and COVID-19 healthcare solutions. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations and platforms that will shape the future of healthcare delivery at a time when healthcare and digital technology have merged more than ever before.

The winners in each category, following our extensive application and judging process, are as follows:

Judges’ Choice

  • Excellence in Digital Health Innovation
    • MymHealth
  • Digital Health Innovation Mover & Shaker of the Year
    • Jason Gorevic,CEO of Teladoc

Telemedicine & Remote Health

  • Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution
    • Pager Platform – Platinum Award Winner
    • AliveCor KardiaMobile – Gold Award Winner
  • Best Biometrics Innovation in Healthcare
    • Sensoria Health – Platinum Award Winner
    • Cardiomo – Gold Award Winner
  • Best Health Monitoring Device

    • HemoScreen PixCell Medical – Platinum Award Winner

    • Sensoria Health Sensoria Core – Gold Award Winner

  • Best Digital Health Data Management Solution
    • B.well & Mastercard b.well Connected Health Platform – Joint Platinum Award Winners
    • IBM Digital Health Pass – Gold Award Winner
  • Best Independent Living Solution
    • Alcuris Alcuris Memo Digital Telecare Solution – Platinum Award Winner
    • Care Direct Care Direct Technology – Gold Award Winner

Digital Therapeutics & Mental Health

  • Best Therapeutic Software Solution
    • Big Health Daylight – Platinum Award Winner
    • SilverCloud SilverCloud Health – Gold Award Winner
  • Best Medical Application of AI
    • Activ Surgical ActivSight – Platinum Award Winner
    • Limbic Limbic AI – Gold Award Winner
  • Best Consumer Wellness Solution
    • Pack Health Pack Health – Platinum Award Winner
    • GOQii QOQii – Gold Award Winner
  • Best Employer Wellness Solution
    • Pack Health Pack Health – Platinum Award Winner
    • Nodle Nodle M1 Social Distancing WearableGold Award Winner
  • Best Mental Health Therapeutic Solution
    • Freespira Freespira – Platinum Award Winner
    • Big Health Daylight – Gold Award Winner

Healthcare Innovation

  • Best Immersive Reality Healthcare Solution
    • Oxford Medical Simulation Oxford Medical Simulation – Platinum Award Winner
    • Health Scholars Virtual Reality Clinic Training – Gold Award Winner
  • Best Digital Health & Fitness Solution
    • GOQii QOQii – Platinum Award Winner
    • Cala Cala Trio – Gold Award Winner
  • Best COVID-19 Healthcare Solution
    • IBM Digital Health Pass – Platinum Award Winner
    • Nodle Nodle M1 Social Distancing Wearable – Gold Award Winner
  • Best Digital Diagnostics Solution
    • HemoScreen PixCell Medical – Platinum Award Winner
    • Transform Bond Digital – Gold Award Winner

Tony Crabtree, CEO of Juniper Research, said: ‘Juniper Research wishes to congratulate the winners of this year’s Healthcare Future Digital Awards. At a time when the digital needs of healthcare provision are becoming more and more apparent to us all, we are glad to be able to celebrate the best innovation this vital sector has to offer.’

For further details on the Future Digital Awards please visit the Future Digital Awards website, follow us on Twitter @FutureDigiAward.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

