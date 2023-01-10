<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Juniper Research: eSIM Market to Be Worth Over $4 Billion Globally in...
Business Wire

Juniper Research: eSIM Market to Be Worth Over $4 Billion Globally in 2023, as Apple Innovation Disrupts Smartphone Sector

di Business Wire

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#esimcardmarket–A new Juniper Research study has found the value of the global eSIM market will increase from $4.7 billion in 2023, to $16.3 billion by 2027. The new report offers the most comprehensive analysis of the eSIMs (embedded SIMs) market available today.


Increasing by an impressive 249%, the market will be driven by the adoption of eSIM-enabled consumer devices, as seen in Apple’s recent release of the eSIM-only iPhone 14; triggering accelerated operator support.

eSIMs are embedded within devices; enabling devices and sensors to seamlessly switch between network operator profiles.

eSIM-enabled Android Devices to Accelerate Consumer Adoption

The research predicts Apple will expand deployment of eSIM-only devices to Europe during 2023, with eSIM technology key to minimising the time-consuming establishment of roaming agreements within the fragmented European telecommunications market.

It found the total number of smartphones leveraging eSIM connectivity will increase from 986 million in 2023, to 3.5 billion by 2027, with manufacturers such as Google and Samsung developing an equivalent eSIM-only Android device in order to compete with Apple and maintain their global market positioning.

Research author Scarlett Woodford remarked: “Despite operator concerns regarding the disruptive impact of eSIMs on existing business models, growing support from smartphone manufacturers will place additional pressure on operators. In response, service providers must support eSIM connectivity to avoid subscriber attrition as technology awareness increases.”

Chinese Regulations Must Support eSIM Smartphone Connectivity

The report found the total number of eSIM-connected smartphones in China will increase from 103 million in 2023, to 385 million by 2027, assuming country-specific standards are implemented; allowing eSIM use in smartphones.

It noted current regulations prevent Chinese-based device manufacturers from selling to their home market, limiting investment and innovation. In response, the report urges industry bodies to work closely with the Chinese government to develop specifications that allow eSIM support whilst addressing requirements for device monitoring and tracking.

View the eSIMs market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/sustainability-technology-iot/esims-research-report

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/top-three-esim-trends-in-2023

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

Contacts

Contact Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Articoli correlati

Humanetics Boosts Customer Focus as Roderick Verschut Returns

Business Wire Business Wire -
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#innovateandthrive--Humanetics announced today that Roderick Verschut, who played several key roles in Humanetics between 2004-2012, has...
Continua a leggere

Mizuho Bank Luxemburg Upgrades Anti-financial Crime Compliance Risk Management With Napier

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mizuho Trust and Banking (Luxembourg) S.A , the Luxembourg subsidiary of Japan’s Mizuho Trust & Banking division (part...
Continua a leggere

Imperial Brands Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Its Supply Chain

Business Wire Business Wire -
British company to implement several of Blue Yonder’s planning, commerce and logistics solutions to drive end-to-end supply chain integration BRISTOL,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Humanetics Boosts Customer Focus as Roderick Verschut Returns

Business Wire