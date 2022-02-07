Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Digital Ad Spend to Reach $753 Billion Globally in 2026,...
Business Wire

Juniper Research: Digital Ad Spend to Reach $753 Billion Globally in 2026, Driven by In-app Advertising Growth

di Business Wire

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#attribution–A new Juniper Research study found that global digital advertising spend will increase from $407 billion in 2022 to $753 billion in 2026; representing growth of 85%. The report found that mobile in-app revenue will account for 56% of global spend by 2026.

The new research, Digital Advertising: Emerging Trends, Key Opportunities & Market Forecasts 2022-2026, found that whilst privacy changes from Apple and Google are restricting the potential for effective ad attribution, there are still major opportunities. The availability of the SKAdNetwork on iOS, for example, is a major opportunity for advertisers to access aggregated data; allowing them to target areas primed for growth, such as child-safe applications.  

For more insights, download our free whitepaper: Digital Advertising ~ What’s Next for Mobile Attribution?

Privacy Concerns Must Be Addressed to Ensure Accurate Attribution  

The report predicts that total mobile in-app advertising spend will increase from $201 billion in 2022 to $425 billion in 2026, as brands strive to secure consumer trust. It urges enterprises to clearly outline their data collection, storage, and usage policies, in order to optimise opt-ins.

Research author Scarlett Woodford remarked: “With recent data collection policy changes by technology giants creating further challenges for mobile attribution, enterprises must adopt a code of best practice to maximise return on advertising spend and support probabilistic attribution models.”

PC Advertising Growth to Slow Amidst Mobile-first Economy

The report anticipates that desktop advertising spend will increase from $97 billion in 2022 to $142 billion in 2026, despite a diversion of spend towards handheld devices and the implementation of data protection regulation impacting cookie policies.

The research identified video as a key channel for advertisers, with video ad spend expected to grow by 63% over the next four years, as the success of popular distribution channels, such as TikTok and YouTube Shorts, continues to drive demand for video advertising and justify premium charges. Therefore, the research urges marketers to ensure that video ads are optimised for smartphone and tablet consumption, in order to maximise return on investment.

Digital Advertising Market Research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/content-digital-media/digital-advertising-data-research-report

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/digital-advertising-what-next-for-mobile

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.


Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Articoli correlati

Elicit Plant Raises €16M to Accelerate R&D and Marketing of Its Natural Solution Dedicated to the Reduction of Water Consumption by Plants in Agriculture

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sofinnova Partners led the Series A financing round, with the support of ECBF, Bpifrance and historical investors. Funds will be...
Continua a leggere

Nexxiot Unveils Kingpin Monitor Remote Control to Dramatically Improve Safety and Speed of Semitrailer Loading

Business Wire Business Wire -
First of its kind device allows operators to remotely ensure precise loading of semitrailers onto railcars, improving terminal operations ZURICH...
Continua a leggere

GN brings outstanding sound quality and hands-free calls to more people than ever before with brand new ReSound ONE hearing aids

Business Wire Business Wire -
The new ReSound ONETM Behind-the-Ear hearing aids deliver world-class technology to people who really need it – those with...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Note iPhone

Come organizzare e trovare le Note su iPhone con i tag

Apple