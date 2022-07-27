Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today reported preliminary financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and provided its outlook for the three months ending September 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Performance

Net revenues were $1,269.6 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year and an increase of 9% sequentially.

GAAP operating margin was 8.5%, an increase from 7.3% in the second quarter of 2021, and an increase from 5.0% in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 13.9%, a decrease from 15.8% in the second quarter of 2021, and an increase from 11.8% in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income was $113.4 million, an increase of 83% year-over-year, and an increase of 104% sequentially, resulting in diluted net income per share of $0.35.

Non-GAAP net income was $136.4 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year, and an increase of 34% sequentially, resulting in non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.42.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided in a table immediately following the Preliminary Net Revenues by Geographic Region table below.

“We exceeded our revenue forecast during the June quarter and delivered a second consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year product revenue growth,” said Juniper’s CEO, Rami Rahim. “Demand signals remain healthy and we are seeing attractive opportunities across our enterprise, cloud and service provider markets. Based on this momentum, the backlog we have built, and our latest expectations regarding supply, I am increasingly optimistic regarding our revenue growth prospects for the year.”

“Our teams executed well against the backdrop of an extremely challenged supply chain environment in the June quarter,” said Juniper’s CFO, Ken Miller. “We have taken actions to improve delivery of our products to customers. While some of these actions are likely to impact profitability over the next few quarters, they are enabling us to better meet customer demand, which should have positive long-term implications for our business. We remain focused on driving improved profitability and expect margins to improve in 2023.”

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Results

Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2022 were $1,285.6 million, compared to $1,815.4 million as of June 30, 2021, and $1,668.9 million as of March 31, 2022.

Cash flow used in operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $266.9 million, compared to $257.2 million of cash flow provided by operations in the second quarter of 2021, and $193.1 million of cash flow provided by operations in the first quarter of 2022.

Days sales outstanding in accounts receivable was 74 days in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 59 days in the second quarter of 2021, and 65 days in the first quarter of 2022.

Capital expenditures were $24.5 million, and depreciation and amortization expense was $53.9 million during the second quarter of 2022.

Outlook

These metrics are provided on a non-GAAP basis, except for revenue and share count. Non-GAAP earnings per share is on a fully diluted basis. The outlook assumes that the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to other currencies will remain relatively stable at current levels.

There is a worldwide shortage of semiconductors and other components impacting many industries. Similar to others, we are experiencing ongoing supply chain challenges, which have resulted in extended lead times, as well as elevated logistics and component costs. We continue to work to resolve supply chain challenges and have increased inventory levels and purchase commitments. We are working closely with our suppliers to further enhance our resiliency and mitigate the effects of disruptions outside of our control. We believe that even with these actions, extended lead times and elevated costs will likely persist for at least the remainder of the year. While the situation is dynamic, at this point in time we believe we will have access to sufficient supplies of semiconductors and other components to meet our financial forecast.

For the third quarter, we expect to see solid revenue growth driven by the strength of our backlog, strong demand and an improved supply outlook. Our better than expected supply outlook is the result of strategic actions we have taken to improve our access to components. We will continue to prioritize delivering products to our customers as timely as possible. We are incurring higher costs to secure supply, which will negatively impact margins over the next several quarters. In addition, we expect to see a similar software mix in the third quarter as we saw in the second quarter. These factors will continue to pressure our gross margin and overall profitability.

Our guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 is as follows:

Revenue will be approximately $1,350 million, plus or minus $50 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin will be approximately 56.5%, plus or minus 1.0%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses will be approximately $550 million, plus or minus $5 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin will be approximately 15.8% at the mid-point of revenue guidance.

Non-GAAP other income and expense (OI&E) will be near Q2’22 levels.

Non-GAAP tax rate will be approximately 19.5%.

Non-GAAP net income per share will be approximately $0.50, plus or minus $0.05. This assumes a share count of approximately 330 million.

For more detailed insight on guidance, please refer to the CFO Commentary that can be found on our website.

Capital Return

Our Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on September 22, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2022. We remain committed to paying our dividend and remain opportunistic with respect to share buybacks.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Commentary Available Online

Safe Harbor; Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning Juniper Networks’ business, economic and market outlook, including currency exchange rates; our financial guidance; and the expected continuing impact of manufacturing and supply constraints, and the consummation and integration of, and financial impact resulting from any acquisitions and divestitures on our guidance; our expectations regarding our liquidity, capital return program, supply constraints and access to sufficient supplies of semiconductors and other components; deal, customer and product mix; costs; backlog; share buybacks; and our overall future prospects are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Actual results or events could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including: the duration, extent and continuing impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; general economic and political conditions globally or regionally, including any impact due to armed conflicts (such as the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as governmental sanctions imposed in response); inflationary pressures; business and economic conditions in the networking industry; changes in overall technology spending by our customers; the network capacity and security requirements of our customers and, in particular, Cloud and telecommunication service providers; contractual terms that may result in the deferral of revenue; the timing of orders and their fulfillment; continuing manufacturing and supply chain challenges and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; availability and pricing of key product components, such as semiconductors; delays in scheduled product availability; our customers canceling orders that are included in the calculation of backlog, which they may do without significant penalty; adoption of or changes to laws, regulations, standards or policies affecting Juniper Networks’ operations, products, services or the networking industry; product defects, returns or vulnerabilities; significant effects of tax legislation and judicial or administrative interpretation of new tax regulations, including the potential for corporate tax increases and changes to global tax laws; legal settlements and resolutions, including with respect to enforcing our proprietary rights; the potential impact of activities related to the execution of capital return, restructurings and product rationalization; the impact of import tariffs and changes thereto; and other factors listed in Juniper Networks’ most recent report on Form 10-Q or 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and could be, exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result of the pandemic. We cannot at this time predict the extent of the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any resulting business or economic impact, but it could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. Note that our estimates as to the tax rate on our business are based on current tax law and regulations, including current interpretations thereof, and could be materially affected by changing interpretations as well as additional legislation and guidance. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Juniper Networks undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release. We have not filed our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time we file our Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking non-GAAP measures exclude estimates for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, acquisition, divestiture, and strategic investment related charges, restructuring benefits or charges, impairment charges, strategic partnership-related charges, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, gain or loss on equity investments, loss on extinguishment of debt, retroactive impact of certain tax settlements, significant effects of tax legislation and judicial or administrative interpretation of tax regulations, including the impact of income tax reform, non-recurring income tax adjustments, valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions, and do not include the impact of further changes to tariffs and the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures, or joint ventures that may occur in the period. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results. Certain exclusions, such as amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses, are generally incurred each quarter, but the amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Juniper Networks, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues: Product $ 839.8 $ 759.2 $ 1,584.1 $ 1,431.6 Service 429.8 413.1 853.7 815.1 Total net revenues 1,269.6 1,172.3 2,437.8 2,246.7 Cost of revenues: Product 431.9 350.4 810.4 666.9 Service 143.6 140.0 283.9 282.3 Total cost of revenues 575.5 490.4 1,094.3 949.2 Gross margin 694.1 681.9 1,343.5 1,297.5 Operating expenses: Research and development 244.3 245.8 492.9 500.5 Sales and marketing 274.3 257.8 547.6 510.5 General and administrative 67.2 71.0 127.4 132.1 Restructuring charges 0.5 21.6 9.3 40.9 Total operating expenses 586.3 596.2 1,177.2 1,184.0 Operating income 107.8 85.7 166.3 113.5 Gain on divestiture 45.8 — 45.8 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (60.6 ) Other expense, net (8.1 ) (10.9 ) (21.0 ) (15.9 ) Income before income taxes and loss from equity method investment 145.5 74.8 191.1 37.0 Income tax provision 31.6 12.8 21.5 6.1 Loss from equity method investment, net of tax 0.5 — 0.5 — Net income $ 113.4 $ 62.0 $ 169.1 $ 30.9 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.19 $ 0.53 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.19 $ 0.51 $ 0.09 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 321.0 324.5 321.1 325.4 Diluted 328.1 330.4 329.3 331.5

Juniper Networks, Inc. Preliminary Net Revenues by Customer Solution (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Customer Solutions: Automated WAN Solutions $ 462.9 $ 396.1 $ 853.6 $ 782.5 Cloud-Ready Data Center 200.9 201.9 389.7 359.3 AI-Driven Enterprise 227.3 195.1 441.3 356.3 Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services 378.5 379.2 753.2 748.6 Total $ 1,269.6 $ 1,172.3 $ 2,437.8 $ 2,246.7

Juniper Networks, Inc. Preliminary Net Revenues by Vertical (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cloud $ 331.0 $ 320.6 $ 638.0 $ 591.3 Service Provider 470.8 443.7 898.8 881.9 Enterprise 467.8 408.0 901.0 773.5 Total $ 1,269.6 $ 1,172.3 $ 2,437.8 $ 2,246.7

Juniper Networks, Inc. Preliminary Net Revenues by Geographic Region (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Americas $ 748.6 $ 652.7 $ 1,403.6 $ 1,235.7 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 337.2 323.9 671.1 635.0 Asia Pacific 183.8 195.7 363.1 376.0 Total $ 1,269.6 $ 1,172.3 $ 2,437.8 $ 2,246.7

Juniper Networks, Inc. Preliminary Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP operating income $ 107.8 $ 58.5 $ 85.7 GAAP operating margin 8.5 % 5.0 % 7.3 % Share-based compensation expense C 47.2 45.2 50.5 Share-based payroll tax expense C 2.0 3.7 0.6 Amortization of purchased intangible assets A 19.5 19.7 20.1 Restructuring charges B 0.5 8.8 21.6 Acquisition related charges A 0.8 1.7 4.3 Gain (loss) on non-qualified deferred compensation plan (“NQDC”) B (4.8 ) (2.2 ) 2.0 Others B 3.9 2.0 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 176.9 $ 137.4 $ 184.8 Non-GAAP operating margin 13.9 % 11.8 % 15.8 % GAAP net income $ 113.4 $ 55.7 $ 62.0 Share-based compensation expense C 47.2 45.2 50.5 Share-based payroll tax expense C 2.0 3.7 0.6 Amortization of purchased intangible assets A 19.5 19.7 20.1 Restructuring charges B 0.5 8.8 21.6 Acquisition related charges A 0.8 1.7 4.3 Gain on divestiture B (45.8 ) — — Loss (gain) on equity investments B (5.6 ) 0.9 3.3 Loss from equity method investment B 0.5 — — Income tax effect of Assets Held for Sale and tax legislation B — (12.9 ) — Income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions B — (23.2 ) (21.4 ) Others B 3.9 2.0 — Non-GAAP net income $ 136.4 $ 101.6 $ 141.0 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.17 $ 0.19 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share D $ 0.42 $ 0.31 $ 0.43 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share 328.1 331.1 330.4 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 328.1 331.1 330.4

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Juniper Networks believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Juniper is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the overall high variability and low visibility of most of the foregoing items that have been excluded from these non-GAAP measures. For example, share-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company’s future hiring needs, the type and volume of equity awards necessary for such future hiring, and the price at which the Company’s stock will trade in those future periods. Amortization of intangible assets is significantly impacted by the timing and size of any future acquisitions. The items that are being excluded are difficult to predict and a reconciliation could result in disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading.

This press release, including the tables above, includes the following non-GAAP financial measures derived from our Preliminary Consolidated Statements of Operations: operating income; operating margin; net income; and diluted net income per share. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. The non-GAAP financial measures used in the table above should not be considered in isolation from measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Certain of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of our business, in making operating decisions, forecasting and planning for future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. We consider the use of the non-GAAP measures presented above to be helpful in assessing the performance of the continuing operation of our business. By continuing operation, we mean the ongoing revenue and expenses of the business, excluding certain items that render comparisons with prior periods or analysis of on-going operating trends more difficult, such as expenses not directly related to the actual cash costs of development, sale, delivery or support of our products and services, or expenses that are reflected in periods unrelated to when the actual amounts were incurred or paid. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In addition, we have historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community and believe that continuing to provide non-GAAP measures provides investors with a tool for comparing results over time. In assessing the overall health of our business for the periods covered by the table above and, in particular, in evaluating the financial line items presented in the table above, we have excluded items in the following three general categories, each of which are described below: Acquisition Related Charges, Other Items, and Share-Based Compensation Related Items. We also provide additional detail below regarding the shares used to calculate our non-GAAP net income per share. Notes identified for line items in the table above correspond to the appropriate note description below. With respect to the items excluded from our forward-looking non-GAAP measures and reconciliation of such measures, please see the “Outlook” section above.

Note A: Acquisition Related Charges. We exclude certain expense items resulting from acquisitions including amortization of purchased intangible assets associated with our acquisitions. The amortization of purchased intangible assets associated with acquisitions results in recording expenses in our GAAP financial statements that were already expensed by the acquired company before the acquisition and for which we have not expended cash. Moreover, had we internally developed the products acquired, the amortization of intangible assets, and the expenses of uncompleted research and development would have been expensed in prior periods. Accordingly, we analyze the performance of our operations in each period without regard to such expenses.

