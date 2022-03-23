Home Business Wire Juniper Networks Announces Date of First Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call
Juniper Networks Announces Date of First Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s first quarter financial results, as well as the second quarter 2022 financial outlook, will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

To listen to the conference call, the toll-free number is 888-506-0062, international callers dial +1-973-528-0011. Participant Access Code is 260381. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

