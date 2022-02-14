Juniper Networks Announces Acquisition of WiteSand

Combined teams and technology will accelerate delivery of next-generation Network Access Control (NAC), born in the cloud and driven by Mist AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Networking—Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company has acquired WiteSand, a pioneer of cloud-native zero trust Network Access Control (NAC) solutions. This deal brings a highly experienced engineering team and exceptional technology to Juniper, accelerating the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver a next-generation NAC solution as a key element of their award-winning AI-driven enterprise portfolio.

NAC plays a vital role in many IT environments by identifying which devices can securely connect to a network. But traditional NAC solutions, which leverage on-premises hardware built using monolithic code bases, are often complex to deploy and operate, and can be cost prohibitive to scale. These limitations can be solved by moving NAC operations to the cloud, and leveraging AIOps for automated provisioning, monitoring, analysis and security.

“ Both WiteSand and Juniper share a common vision of disrupting the antiquated NAC space with cloud agility and AI-driven intelligence,” said Sujai Hajela, EVP AI-Driven Enterprise, Juniper Networks. “ Their premier NAC technology and renowned engineering team are the perfect complement to Juniper’s AI-driven enterprise portfolio, which was recently distinguished as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure with furthest scores for both ability to execute and completeness of vision. When NAC is integrated with wireless assurance, wired assurance, WAN assurance, IoT assurance, and indoor location services under a common Mist cloud and AI umbrella, Juniper customers can deliver amazing experiences to their network users, from the client all the way to the cloud.”

Supporting Quote:

“ Ever since their acquisition of Mist, Juniper has continued to innovate and differentiate themselves in the market by delivering Experience-First Networking solutions for their customers. As industry research shows, more and more global customers are choosing Juniper as their strategic IT infrastructure partner. It is great to see Juniper taking strategic steps with Network Access Control, and I look forward to seeing them continue to execute on their unique and compelling vision of a unified solution for the AI-driven enterprise.”

– Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

Additional Resources:

Blog: A Real NAC for AIOps

2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure: View Report

2021 Gartner Peer Insights in Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure: View Reviews

About Juniper Networks



Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security, and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability, and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Mike Toussaint, Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, 15 November 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

category-corporate

Contacts

Media Relations:

Leslie Moore



Juniper Networks



+1 (408) 936-5767

Investor Relations:

Jess Lubert



Juniper Networks



+1 (408) 936-3734