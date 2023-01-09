Juniper Networks and NEC Electrify Powerco’s Wi-Fi User Experience

Joint nationwide Wi-Fi refresh by Juniper and NEC to provide New Zealand’s second largest gas and electricity distributor with stellar network assurance, insights and visibility

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Juniper—Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, today announced that they have been selected by Powerco, New Zealand’s second largest gas and electricity distributor, to design and deploy an innovative new Wi-Fi network across its sites nationwide.

Powerco delivers electricity and gas to over 1.1 million customers, linked up to its grid via 28,441km of electricity lines and cables, as well as over 6,100km of gas pipes. Given the mission-critical and essential services it provides, Powerco needed to ensure not only strong connectivity but also the health, safety and security of its employees when operating across its massive utility grid.

Having experienced several issues with their legacy Wi-Fi network, Powerco began looking into replacing their incumbent wireless vendor, which would allow them to embark on a Wi-Fi 6 upgrade as part of a larger technology refresh.

The company turned to Juniper Networks alongside its strategic global partner NEC, both of whom it has long-term partnerships with. Juniper has been Powerco’s networking backbone provider, and has also been named as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. NEC’s partnership with Powerco includes the provision of skilled consultancy and design for multi-domain networks catered to their needs. Now, through solution trials, Juniper and NEC have successfully demonstrated how their AI-driven wireless networks can optimize Powerco’s Wi-Fi experience across its nationwide operations.

Delighted with the stellar network assurance, insights and visibility offered, as well as the ease of management operations and troubleshooting, Powerco decided on the complete replacement of the incumbent solution with Juniper’s Wireless Access Points and Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance. Alongside the consultancy and implementation services provided by NEC, the new platform now provides automated and real-time insights into user experiences for Powerco across its network.

Looking forward, Powerco is exploring further upgrades across its wider networking infrastructure alongside Juniper and NEC. This would allow it to potentially deliver even more AI-driven insights into the overall performance and health of its network, while streamlining efficiencies and minimizing operational burdens placed on its IT staff.

“Powerco’s mission-critical services are essential to its customers across New Zealand, and Juniper is delighted to be able to continue our long-standing partnership with them by delivering experience-first networking to its entire Wi-Fi network nationwide alongside NEC, a key global alliance partner with a well-established history in New Zealand. Our technology has been built to fundamentally leverage the operational and user benefits of the cloud and AI, and we look forward to providing Powerco with superior user experiences based on network assurance, insights and visibility into the future.”

– Ken Lord, Country Manager, New Zealand, Juniper Networks

“The essential services Powerco provides are pivotal across much of New Zealand, and NEC is honored to contribute as a key business partner to the ongoing digital transformation of their network alongside Juniper. Delivering state-of-the-art solutions that provide significant customer-centric value is a goal we share with Juniper, and we look forward to helping Powerco further uplift and transform its networking operations to better serve New Zealand for a long time to come.”

– Nelson Gomes, Head of Networks, NEC New Zealand

