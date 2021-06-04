Juni Launches Its “Summer Olympics” Themed Learning Program With Two-Time Olympian and Popular YouTuber Nick Symmonds

Free event, open to all, is designed to motivate kids to push past personal boundaries while learning or improving their skills

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juni Learning, provider of 1:1 private learning experiences that connect kids with top university instructors, today announced a very special event featuring two-time track and field Olympian Nick Symmonds. The former athlete, who competed in the Beijing and London Olympic Games, will sit down for a conversation moderated by Juni Club leaders to share more about his experiences. He will also dive into how track and field helped him launch and grow his own business as well as his popular YouTube channel. The free, virtual event officially kicks off Juni’s Summer Olympics theme, which is designed for learners to discover new curriculum offerings as well as explore the Juni community. The “Opening Ceremony,” featuring Nick Symmonds, will take place on Tuesday, June 15th at 4:00 pm PDT/ 7:00 pm EDT.

During his talk, Symmonds will draw on his wins, losses, achievements and struggles. He will discuss how these moments shaped him and the way he approaches life today as an entrepreneur and social media influencer. Symmonds will also share his Olympic training mentality and how he applied it to launch and grow his own business.

“I am excited to partner with Juni and join the Opening Ceremony for its Summer Olympics program,” said Symmonds. “Mentorship is such an important component of success, and Juni is helping kids connect with people who can inspire and prepare them to accomplish their dreams.”

Juni Clubs is sponsoring the conversation to showcase career paths that take all shapes and forms. Juni strives to provide its community with knowledge and inspiration from experts in a variety of fields to help kids build the future they desire.

“Juni empowers kids to create and work for their best futures– even when others tell them their dreams are not practical or their goals are unattainable,” said Vivian Shen, CEO and co-founder of Juni. “Nick is a wonderful example of this. He can share what drives him, how he achieved greatness and overcame challenges, as well as how he built his YouTube brand while having a lot of fun in the process.”

To take advantage of this rare opportunity to engage with a U.S. Olympian and popular YouTuber, please register on EventBrite and complete this form. In order to gain access, students will need to create a Juni Clubs account (it’s free!). Questions from the audience will be accepted during the event.

Juni’s Opening Ceremony will celebrate the kick off of summer learning opportunities for students ages 7-18. For more information on all that Juni has to offer this summer, please visit www.junilearning.com.

About Nick Symmonds



Nick Symmonds is an American athlete and entrepreneur.

A two-time Olympian, Nick competed for the United States in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. Though he focused on the 800 meters for the majority of his career, he also has a personal best in the mile of 3 minutes and 56 seconds.

When Nick isn’t running or climbing he can be found working on the business that he co-founded in 2014, Run Gum. Nick serves as CEO for the fast growing energy company.

About Juni Learning



Juni is a membership-driven online learning platform designed to help students ages 7-18 discover and pursue their passions with joy. The company offers award-winning curriculums, teaching the skills that matter, in subjects like Computer Science, Math, and English, with 1:1 instruction from near-peer instructors enrolled at the top colleges and universities. Juni also provides opportunities for students to explore their interests beyond the classroom in student-driven Clubs. Through project-centered courses, best-in-class technology and the power of community, Juni’s varied learning experiences prepare students for their best future, creating the leaders of tomorrow. The company works with thousands of students around the world and is backed by top leaders in technology including Arielle Zuckerberg, Y Combinator Co-founder Jessica Livingston, AME Cloud Ventures, led by Yahoo Founder Jerry Yang, Forerunner Ventures, Index Ventures, Pear VC, and LDV Partners.

Juni is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, please visit junilearning.com.

