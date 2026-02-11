Jump Integrates With Wealth.com to Connect Client Conversations With Living Estate Plans

Partnership brings estate planning data into meeting prep and helps advisors keep plans current without additional data entry

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Jump, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial advisors and other financial services providers, today announced a strategic partnership with Wealth.com, the industry’s leading estate and tax planning platform. The integration allows advisors who use both platforms to seamlessly pull estate planning data from Wealth.com into Jump’s pre-meeting preparation experience and, over time, push structured estate-related updates from Jump back into Wealth.com.

The integration brings Wealth.com estate planning households, roles and document status into Jump’s pre-meeting experience alongside meeting history and other connected data. This gives advisors a more complete view of each client and makes it easier to identify gaps, missing roles or outdated documents. By reducing manual work around estate planning and meeting preparation, the integration builds on Jump’s mission to help advisors reclaim time for higher-value work – time that more than 90 percent of Jump users report allocating toward revenue-producing activities – and enables advisors to focus their client conversations where they matter most.

“At its core, this integration connects what advisors talk about with what their planning systems know,” said Parker Ence, co-founder and chief executive officer of Jump. “By bringing estate planning data directly into meeting preparation, we’re reducing friction for advisors so they can focus less on administrative work and more on delivering advice that reflects what clients actually care about.”

Jump’s Insights Report, released earlier this year, reveals that estate planning is discussed in roughly 45 percent of advisor-client meetings and is highly correlated with positive client sentiment. By making this information readily available during meeting preparation, the integration helps advisors engage more confidently in these conversations and deliver a stronger client experience.

“There’s a high degree of overlap between advisory firms using Jump and Wealth.com, and our capabilities naturally complement each other,” said Danny Lohrfink, co-founder and chief product officer of Wealth.com. “By combining contextual conversations with complex calculations, we create a better client experience and give advisors more time to focus on the relationship.”

Key Benefits for Advisors

Before the meeting

Estate planning households, roles and document status surfaced during meeting prep

Clear visibility into gaps, missing roles or outdated documents

After the meeting

Reduced need to manually re-enter information

In future phases, the ability to capture estate-related updates discussed in meetings and push structured insights back into Wealth.com

Across the client lifecycle

Estate planning data combined with meeting notes and other integrations in a single client view

More effective preparation, follow-up and continuity across conversations

Advisors can access the integration by securely connecting their Wealth.com account to Jump via OAuth. There is no additional cost to advisors beyond an active Jump subscription and an existing Wealth.com account.

To learn more about Jump and Wealth.com, visit their respective websites at jump.ai and wealth.com.

About Jump

Jump is the leading AI assistant and intelligence engine built for financial advisors and other financial services professionals. Founded in 2022, it delivers 20+ AI-powered features that reduce busywork—automating meeting prep, note-taking, recaps, follow-ups and CRM updates—and surfaces growth insights, while embedding industry-leading compliance. With 21,000+ advisors on the platform and top advisor satisfaction ratings (including #1 in advisor satisfaction and adoption), Jump is the category leader in advisor-AI.

Deeply integrated, fully customizable and designed for scaling smarter, Jump empowers firms to elevate the advisor-client experience in the age of AI. Learn more at jump.ai.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate and tax planning platform, empowering thousands of wealth management firms to modernize how planning guidance is delivered to clients. Purpose-built for financial institutions, Wealth.com is the only tech-led, end-to-end platform that enables firms to scale estate and tax planning with efficiency, consistency and measurable client impact.

Trusted by some of the largest names in finance, Wealth.com combines proprietary AI, enterprise-grade security, and deep legal and tax expertise to support the full spectrum of client needs—from foundational estate plans to advanced estate and tax analysis and reporting. With the introduction of Wealth.com Tax Planning, firms can deliver more integrated, proactive planning through a single platform. Wealth.com has been widely recognized for innovation and leadership, earning Top Estate Planning Technology and Top Estate Planning Implementation at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, as well as the #1 estate planning market share in the 2025 Kitces AdvisorTech Study.

