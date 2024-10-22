Jumio Leads With Innovation by Announcing Over 300 Patents and Patent Applications

Company’s expansive portfolio covers wide-ranging and advanced innovations in biometrics, liveness detection and anti-spoofing technologies

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, today announced that it has more than 300 issued patents and patent applications. The strength of Jumio’s global IP portfolio spans nearly 100 unique patent families and further accelerates Jumio’s vision of eradicating identity theft and leveraging artificial intelligence, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection, authentication and anti-spoofing technology.









Jumio pioneered the ID + selfie approach to identity verification, has processed over 1 billion transactions and enables organizations to orchestrate the customer identity lifecycle with a single, unified platform supporting more than 5,000 ID types in over 200 countries and territories.

Leveraging the unmatched global coverage, scale and size of its data network, Jumio is able to drive smarter verification and fraud detection decisions, all to provide industry-leading catch rates with fewer false positives.

“Jumio’s mission has always been to eradicate identity theft and online fraud, and we have a long track record of investing in innovative, cutting-edge technologies to keep our solutions at the forefront of fraud detection, compliance and identity verification,” said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “These newest developments put us in an even stronger position to evolve and maintain our position as the leader in identity solutions.”

Jumio’s patent program encourages innovation and creativity among employees.

Prigge added, “Our ever-growing IP portfolio represents our continued investment and dedication to innovation. We have the best and brightest talent in the industry as is evidenced by the robust pipeline of patentable ideas coming from our employees.”

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Allison Knight



10Fold Communications



jumio@10fold.com

806-570-9819



Europe Media Contact

Harriet King



FleishmanHillard UK



harriet.king@fleishman.com

+44 7765673794



APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir



FINN Partners



Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504