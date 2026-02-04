Judy Kaldenberg, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Nexsan, Honored as a 2026 CRN Channel Chief

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexsan®, the pioneer of highly reliable, cost-effective enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company— has selected Judy Kaldenberg, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Kaldenberg leverages her strategic insights and leadership skills to craft and execute impactful strategies that address increasing market demands for data storage and security. At Nexsan, she heads the Nexsan Worldwide Partner Program, which equips partners with comprehensive support and sales expertise to enhance the ability to satisfy customer needs and achieve significant success. Kaldenberg was previously honored by CRN as part of its esteemed Women of the Channel list in 2020.

“Being recognized by a respected industry publication like CRN is truly meaningful to me,” said Kaldenberg. “I’ve experienced working with Nexsan as a channel partner myself and that perspective reinforces how intentional the partner-first model really is. Programs like LeadGuard don’t just protect deals—they build trust and give partners the confidence to invest and grow. Today, my focus is making sure Nexsan continues to be the vendor partners choose to build profitable, long-term success.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list is currently featured on CRN.com at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs

About Nexsan

Nexsan is a global leader in enabling customers to securely store, protect, and manage data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a reputation for delivering the most highly reliable, secure, and cost-effective storage while always remaining agile to continuously deliver purpose-built storage and data management solutions that meet complex and ever-changing IT, business, and budgetary requirements. Nexsan’s patented technology is ideal for a variety of use cases including backup and recovery, content delivery and streaming, scientific lab data, virtualization, evidentiary data, digital video surveillance, regulatory compliance, and healthcare records. For further information, please visit www.nexsan.com.

