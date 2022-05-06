Home Business Wire Juan Luis Londoño "Maluma" and La Haus Join Forces to Build Houses...
Business Wire

Juan Luis Londoño “Maluma” and La Haus Join Forces to Build Houses in Medellín

di Business Wire

MEDELLIN, Colombia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#maluma–Juan Luis Londoño “Maluma” and La Haus launched the initiative “A Haus for Medallo City,” to build and deliver houses to homeless people in the antioch capital. The Colombian singer and actor, Juan Luis, current investor of the proptech La Haus, said, “Today begins a change in my city, the city in which we all feel at home, but where unfortunately not everyone has one.”

This initiative was launched during the concert of the global idol of Latin music this Saturday in Medellín, his hometown, with thousands of people present, and seeks to build houses and deliver them to the most needed people in the capital.

Under the program “A Haus for Medallo City,” La Haus and Juan Luis Londoño, Maluma, will contribute $1 million and will work on the design of the construction plan.

La Haus will invite its allies to increase the funds for this initiative, which plans, along with Juan Luis Londoño, Maluma, to expand to the cities where the company has presence – 9 in Colombia and 5 in Mexico.

Rodrigo Sánchez-Ríos, President of La Haus said, “In America Latina more than 100 million people live in informal housing located in slums. They and their children do not grow up in a safe environment to create a better present and a promising future. Today begins a new stage in La Haus history, we will work with Juan Luis Londoño Arias ‘Maluma’ and our allies, to change the reality of as many families as we can.”

Juan Luis – Maluma – was chosen as one of the 100 society leaders by Gerente magazine and heads the list of the 50 most creative people in Colombia according to Forbes. His evolution as an artist and as a professional has led him to explore other successful business ventures, beyond music. Maluma is today one of the largest and most influential Latin artists, his strategic and cultural vision has allowed him to become a global icon with more than 100 million active fans in all his social networks.

Contacts

Edgar Soberanes

+52 55 4140 5130

edgar@icomm.com.mx

Articoli correlati

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston and Ward & Berry Announce Strategic Alliance

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a joint commitment to providing sophisticated, cost-effective and full-service representation to the government contracting sector, Whiteford, Taylor...
Continua a leggere

VIZIO to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Adam Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a...
Continua a leggere

Groove Ranked #3 Best Place to Work in the SF Bay Area

Business Wire Business Wire -
Employee reviews earn Groove a top spot on the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area List...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston and Ward & Berry Announce Strategic Alliance

Business Wire