Juan Luis Londoño “Maluma” and La Haus Join Forces to Build Houses in Medellín

MEDELLIN, Colombia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#maluma–Juan Luis Londoño “Maluma” and La Haus launched the initiative “A Haus for Medallo City,” to build and deliver houses to homeless people in the antioch capital. The Colombian singer and actor, Juan Luis, current investor of the proptech La Haus, said, “Today begins a change in my city, the city in which we all feel at home, but where unfortunately not everyone has one.”

This initiative was launched during the concert of the global idol of Latin music this Saturday in Medellín, his hometown, with thousands of people present, and seeks to build houses and deliver them to the most needed people in the capital.

Under the program “A Haus for Medallo City,” La Haus and Juan Luis Londoño, Maluma, will contribute $1 million and will work on the design of the construction plan.

La Haus will invite its allies to increase the funds for this initiative, which plans, along with Juan Luis Londoño, Maluma, to expand to the cities where the company has presence – 9 in Colombia and 5 in Mexico.

Rodrigo Sánchez-Ríos, President of La Haus said, “In America Latina more than 100 million people live in informal housing located in slums. They and their children do not grow up in a safe environment to create a better present and a promising future. Today begins a new stage in La Haus history, we will work with Juan Luis Londoño Arias ‘Maluma’ and our allies, to change the reality of as many families as we can.”

Juan Luis – Maluma – was chosen as one of the 100 society leaders by Gerente magazine and heads the list of the 50 most creative people in Colombia according to Forbes. His evolution as an artist and as a professional has led him to explore other successful business ventures, beyond music. Maluma is today one of the largest and most influential Latin artists, his strategic and cultural vision has allowed him to become a global icon with more than 100 million active fans in all his social networks.

