Jozu Assessed Awardable for Department of War Work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jozu, a leading provider of security, governance, and deployment technology for AI/ML agents and systems, today announced it has achieved Awardable status through the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. This designation means Jozu’s solution has met rigorous evaluation standards and is ready for rapid acquisition by Department of War (DoW) customers.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the DoW’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics capabilities. The Marketplace is a digital repository of post‑competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the DoW’s most significant challenges in the AI/ML, data, and analytics space, and all awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures.

In its assessment, the Tradewinds panel highlighted Jozu’s precise articulation of a growing defense AI challenge: fragmented model and agent development pipelines, inconsistent deployment practices, and insufficient lifecycle governance across operational environments. Evaluators noted that Jozu enables secure packaging, cryptographic signing, automated AI‑powered security scanning, supply‑chain verification, and policy‑enforced deployment, helping ensure that AI agents and models are built securely, tamper-proof when deployed, and easy to audit for mission‑critical environments.

Jozu was further recognized for advancing the state of the art in AI governance through standardized, OCI‑compliant ModelKits, the ModelPack standard, KitOps management, cryptographically signed attestations, and AI‑specific threat scanning that together deliver tamper‑evident provenance beyond the lab boundary. The assessment also cited its simple server‑based subscription model—with a central platform fee and per‑cluster deployment fees, plus options for air‑gapped environments—as well aligned to secure, multi‑cluster DoW deployments.

“Being assessed as Awardable by the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a strong signal that secure, well‑governed AI is now a mission‑critical requirement, not a nice‑to‑have,” said Jesse Williams, COO of Jozu. “Defense organizations need to know that the model they deploy is the model they tested, and is secure, with a verifiable chain of custody all the way back through their suppliers, and Jozu was built to make that level of integrity and auditability the default for every AI system they field.”

Jozu’s awardable video is accessible to government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and showcases how the platform standardizes packaging, security, and deployment governance for AI/ML systems supporting DoW missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at www.tradewindai.com.

About Jozu

Jozu provides on-premises and air-gapped production operations infrastructure for secure AI through tamper-proof model packaging, verifiable chain of custody, and auditable deployment. Built on open source KitOps (CNCF Sandbox) and the ModelPack specification, Jozu's Kubernetes-native platform integrates with existing container registries and delivers tamper-proof deployments with complete audit trails. Trusted by government agencies and global enterprises for both connected and air-gapped environments.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post‑competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War’s most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoW’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

