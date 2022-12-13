Jordan Kuwait Bank Integrates Business-Wide Operations from iGrafx

TUALATIN, Ore. & PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB), a leading shareholding company in the Jordanian banking sector, has recently started employing iGrafx Process360 Live cloud-based business process management (BPM) platform. iGrafx, the worldwide leader in intelligent process management, is supporting JKB in the delivery of a tailored banking experience to its customers through digital and agile services.





Founded in 1976, Jordan Kuwait Bank is a Jordanian public shareholding company with a wide network of branches in Jordan and Cyprus. Improving its customer service through the optimization of business processes is just one of the bank’s many goals. In the past, error-prone manual entry of resources and roles when creating process diagrams led to wasted time and effort with customers. This system is being replaced by iGrafx as the organization requires a business resource model that includes roles and organizational hierarchy for unified usage and automatic updates on all processes.

Jordan Kuwait Bank chose iGrafx Process360 Live to support these initiatives. With iGrafx, banks no longer rely on manual entry, paper-based reviews, and approvals of procedures and process diagrams. The system can also be managed and maintained independently of the IT department. As a result, Process360 Live increases the productivity of administrative and process management staff. Businesses can link the entire customer journey, including all touchpoints, to their core business process to analyze customer needs and emotions when interacting with the organization. Jordan Kuwait Bank additionally benefits from a strong, long-term partnership with iGrafx and its partner, ProServ. A consulting firm also based in the Middle East, ProServ provides a knowledge-based partnership with powerful software Process360 Live. For over a decade, ProServ has been persuading customers to unlock more potential by using iGrafx to optimize their business processes.

“We adopted iGrafx due to its extensive expertise with BPM, specifically within the banking sector,” commented Mr. Daoud Issa, Chief Operating and Support Officer at Jordan Kuwait Bank. “The speed with which the system was set up was astounding. Over 1,200 processes were designed within the iGrafx platform in less than six weeks. The commitment and responsiveness of the team is impressive.”

With Process360 Live, JKB benefits from a business-wide BPM system that includes automation, process mining, and RPA to improve customer experience and gain complete visibility into end-to-end processes across all departments. “Process360 Live enables Jordan Kuwait Bank to continuously improve processes, resulting in a tailored and seamless banking experience to customers,” said Armin Trautner, Managing Director EMEA of iGrafx.

